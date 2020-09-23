10 Perfect Gifts for Any Couples to Enjoy Together

Shopping for one person is hard enough, but shopping for a pair can be twice as difficult. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or Christmas, there are many occasions were you may have to shop for two. So, to make those events easier, My Modern Met Store has curated a special collection of gifts that couples are sure to love.

Sometimes it’s nice to receive a gift that you wouldn’t ordinarily buy for yourself. If you feel your instincts pulling you that way, keep your mind open to funny and whimsical gifts that your couple friends will enjoy. The Disappearing Constellation Mug, for example, reveals an image of a starry night sky when filled by a hot beverage. Give each half you're shopping for one of these cool mugs so they can stargaze together. Or, if the recipients are fans of heartwarming tales, consider surprising them with a beautiful book that's chock-full of them. Written by My Modern Met founders Eugene Kim and Alice Yoo, For Love is “dedicated to ordinary people who do extraordinary things.”

Another great way to shop for duos is to find an activity they can do together. The Vancouver-based jigsaw designers at Four Point Puzzles create stunning 1,000-piece challenges that are as fun to complete as they are striking in a frame. Their flagship Moon Puzzle is based on the clearest image of the moon to date and one of the most popular items in our store. Similarly, the Earth Puzzle celebrates the spectacular beauty of our planet in the same large circular format.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite gifts for couples, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to shop the entire collection.

