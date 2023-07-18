Home / Store

Flower Fresh Items to Soak in the Sun With Some Floral Flair

By Margherita Cole on July 18, 2023
Flower Gifts

Flowers are synonymous with warm weather and happy occasions. And while nothing can replace a fresh bouquet, some floral products come pretty close. My Modern Met Store carries a variety of flower-inspired gifts that make great pick-me-ups all year long.

In this collection, you will find everything from wearable accessories to books that will inspire you to enjoy the outdoors. Some of our favorites include Tattly's series of temporary tattoos. The Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos, for instance, come with eight stunning designs of cerulean blooms that you can add to your skin, lasting between two and four days. Similarly, the Irises Tote Bag by LOQI is a chic and useful piece to keep around for all of those last-minute shopping sprees.

We've also included items that you can incorporate into your living space. The Water Lilies Candle by Flatyz is a stunning piece handmade by artisans that perfectly captures the beauty of Claude Monet's Impressionist painting. Additionally, you can pick up a set of the Flower Color Pencils to bring a bit of whimsy to your journaling and note-taking projects.

Scroll down to check out our selection of floral gifts and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Table of Contents hide
1 Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos
2 In Bloom Temporary Tattoos
3 Embroidery Temporary Tattoos
4 Water Lilies Candle
5 Flower Pattern Tote Bag
6 Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)
7 Irises Recycled Tote Bag
8 Almond Blossom Recycled Weekender
9 How to Be a Wildflower
10 Flower Pattern Zip Pockets

We've picked out 10 floral gifts that are the perfect pick-me-up!

 

Blue Floral Temporary Tattoos

Flower Gifts

Tattly | $15

 

In Bloom Temporary Tattoos

Flower Gifts

Tattly | $15

 

Embroidery Temporary Tattoos

Flower Gifts

Tattly | $15

 

Water Lilies Candle

Flower Gifts

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Flower Pattern Tote Bag

Flower Gifts

LOQI | $17.50

 

Flower Color Pencils (Set of 5)

Flower Gifts

Trinus | $22

 

Irises Recycled Tote Bag

Flower Gifts

LOQI | $17.50

 

Almond Blossom Recycled Weekender

Flower Gifts

LOQI | $44.95

 

How to Be a Wildflower

Flower Gifts

Katie Daisy | $19.95

 

Flower Pattern Zip Pockets

Flower Gifts

LOQI | $22.50

 

Find more gifts on My Modern Met Store!

