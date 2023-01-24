Home / Design / Creative Products

Cookie-Shaped Pillows Are a Sweet Addition to Your Home Decor

By Sara Barnes on January 24, 2023
Cookie-Shaped Cushions

Photo: The Gift Shoppe Co.
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

A sweet tooth doesn’t have to stop at edible treats. If you love dessert, chances are you’ll like these cookie-shaped pillows that are a delectable delight of whimsical design. The confection cushions resemble biscuits and sandwich sweets, and the aesthetic brings a playful touch to any room.

The cushions are available in several colors and a couple of formats. Typically, they are seen in dark brown (chocolate) and light brown (vanilla) colors as well as gray, if you’d prefer something a little different. Size and shape-wise, they are about 17 inches wide and come in a circle or rounded rectangle form. This makes them versatile; use them as a seat cushion for your office chair or as a throw pillow on your couch or bed, all the while telling everyone how much you love a tasty cookie.

The biscuit pillows are available in The Gift Shoppe Co. Etsy shop, while the cookie sandwiches are available from Wall Designs Boutique. If you think this is something your pooch would love, there’s even a biscuit dog bed available from FunnyFuzzy.

If you love dessert, chances are you’ll like these cookie-shaped pillows that are a delectable delight of whimsical design.

The confection cushions resemble tea biscuits and sandwich cookies, and the aesthetic brings a playful touch to any room.

The cushions are available in several colors and a couple of formats.

Use them as a seat cushion for your office chair or as a throw pillow on your couch or bed, all the while telling everyone how much you love a tasty cookie.

This quirky aesthetic is even available as a pet bed so your four-legged friend can have a sweet slumber.

Biscuit Dog Beds

Photo: FunnyFuzzy

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

Related Articles:

Upgrade Your Home Decor With These Amazing Levitating Products

15 Terrarium Kits That Have Everything You Need To Bring Some Green Into Your Home

15+ Quirky Candles to Cast a Creative Glow in Your Home

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Miniature Watch Cufflinks Double as Functioning Timepieces for Style That’s Always on Time
24 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine
25 Fun Travel Essentials for Creative Globetrotters
15 Terrarium Kits That Have Everything You Need To Bring Some Green Into Your Home
30 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day
32 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2023 That You Can Buy on Etsy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30 Creative Products To Celebrate Your Pet
New Year’s Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Gradient Arrangements of Food Highlights Biodiversity Not Often Seen in Supermarkets
13 Planners To Help You Get Organized for the New Year
30 Creative 2023 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
Dyson Debuts Noise-Canceling Headphones With Detachable Air-Purifying Visor

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]