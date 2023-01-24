Cookie-Shaped Pillows Are a Sweet Addition to Your Home Decor

A sweet tooth doesn’t have to stop at edible treats. If you love dessert, chances are you’ll like these cookie-shaped pillows that are a delectable delight of whimsical design. The confection cushions resemble biscuits and sandwich sweets, and the aesthetic brings a playful touch to any room.

The cushions are available in several colors and a couple of formats. Typically, they are seen in dark brown (chocolate) and light brown (vanilla) colors as well as gray, if you’d prefer something a little different. Size and shape-wise, they are about 17 inches wide and come in a circle or rounded rectangle form. This makes them versatile; use them as a seat cushion for your office chair or as a throw pillow on your couch or bed, all the while telling everyone how much you love a tasty cookie.

The biscuit pillows are available in The Gift Shoppe Co. Etsy shop, while the cookie sandwiches are available from Wall Designs Boutique. If you think this is something your pooch would love, there’s even a biscuit dog bed available from FunnyFuzzy.

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

