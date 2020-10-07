Home / Design / Style

Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts

By Margherita Cole on October 7, 2020
For the Love of Romanticism Graphic T Shirt

 

If you're a romantic, you likely find beauty in things or places that other people tend to overlook. But did you know that this emotional nostalgia was also its own artistic and cultural movement? Romanticism became popular in the 19th century, emphasizing emotion, the individual, and the importance of nature. French painter Eugene Delacroix and English poet John Keats are just two of the influential figures that emerged from this creative ideology. However, it's never too late to join the club. My Modern Met has designed a graphic T-shirt and sweatshirt that will let you show off your “Romanticism” side.

Both of these garments feature the text, “For the Love of Romanticism,” and a surreal illustration that encapsulates the notions of this visionary movement. For fans of graphic tees and high-quality fabrics, the Unisex Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is made from 100% organic cotton and features a fashion slim fit with a ribbed crew neck and twin needle finishing on the cuffs and hem. Or, for those who want to stay warm, the Unisex Sweatshirt is the ideal long-sleeve garment for layering. Since this clothing is unisex, it is recommended that men take their usual size. Women may want to size down for a more fitted look.

Scroll down to see more images of these cool graphic shirts, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to start shopping.

Show off your “Romanticism” side with these awesome illustrated shirts!

 

For the Love of Romanticism Unisex Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

 

 

For the Love of Romanticism Unisex Sweatshirt

 

You can find these cool shirts in My Modern Met Store!

 

