5 Foundational Online Art Classes to Jumpstart Your New Year’s Resolutions

As the end of the year approaches, we naturally begin to think about New Year’s resolutions. January 1 seems so ripe with possibilities. But why wait to get started? You can get a jumpstart on next year’s goals a couple of weeks early and have a solid foundation for when you turn the calendar. If your goal is to make more art, My Modern Met Academy has online classes designed for beginners—a perfect way to get started on a new pursuit.

Want to learn watercolor? This type of painting is accessible for beginners with a low barrier to entry. You just need a set of paints and a brush! But learning the techniques of watercolor painting can be a challenge. That’s why we love Victoria Beyer’s Introduction to Watercolor Painting course. Running about three-and-a-half hours, this extensive class will guide you from the materials you’ll need to how to set up your workspace to the different effects you can make using the medium. In the end, you’ll learn how to paint a landscape and a still life.

If you’re trying to improve your drawing skills, there’s no shortage of great classes at My Modern Met Academy. For complete beginners, get acquainted with the fundamentals in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. But if you’ve drawn before and are looking to expand your repertoire, try some of our favorite subject-specific classes: Colored Pencil for Beginners; Architectural Illustration for Everyone; and Portrait Drawing for Beginners.

Explore our entire selection of courses on My Modern Met Academy. And if you’re looking for a great holiday gift idea, give the gift of learning with a gift certificate.

Get a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolutions to make more art when you enroll in these foundational online creative classes today.

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing, and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life.

Enroll in Introduction to Watercolor Painting.

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like.

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

Colored Pencil for Beginners

Discover the basics of colored pencil art. Learn essential techniques like blending, shading, and color selection in this beginner-friendly class.

Enroll in Colored Pencil for Beginners.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She’ll take you step by step through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people! In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

Related Articles :

New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums

Artist Shares Process for Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations That Ooze Charm [Interview]

Learn How To Draw Freehand Landscapes in This Online Art Course

5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills