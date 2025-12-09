Home / Classes / Academy

5 Foundational Online Art Classes to Jumpstart Your New Year’s Resolutions

By Sara Barnes on December 9, 2025

Foundational Art Classes You Can Enroll in Online

As the end of the year approaches, we naturally begin to think about New Year’s resolutions. January 1 seems so ripe with possibilities. But why wait to get started? You can get a jumpstart on next year’s goals a couple of weeks early and have a solid foundation for when you turn the calendar. If your goal is to make more art, My Modern Met Academy has online classes designed for beginners—a perfect way to get started on a new pursuit.

Want to learn watercolor? This type of painting is accessible for beginners with a low barrier to entry. You just need a set of paints and a brush! But learning the techniques of watercolor painting can be a challenge. That’s why we love Victoria Beyer’s Introduction to Watercolor Painting course. Running about three-and-a-half hours, this extensive class will guide you from the materials you’ll need to how to set up your workspace to the different effects you can make using the medium. In the end, you’ll learn how to paint a landscape and a still life.

If you’re trying to improve your drawing skills, there’s no shortage of great classes at My Modern Met Academy. For complete beginners, get acquainted with the fundamentals in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. But if you’ve drawn before and are looking to expand your repertoire, try some of our favorite subject-specific classes: Colored Pencil for Beginners; Architectural Illustration for Everyone; and Portrait Drawing for Beginners.

Explore our entire selection of courses on My Modern Met Academy. And if you’re looking for a great holiday gift idea, give the gift of learning with a gift certificate.

Get a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolutions to make more art when you enroll in these foundational online creative classes today.

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing, and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life.

Enroll in Introduction to Watercolor Painting.

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Learn the fundamentals of drawing and gain the confidence to sketch any subject you like.

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

 

Colored Pencil for Beginners

Discover the basics of colored pencil art. Learn essential techniques like blending, shading, and color selection in this beginner-friendly class.

Enroll in Colored Pencil for Beginners.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She’ll take you step by step through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

Learn to draw facial features, characters, and people! In bite-sized lessons, this portrait drawing course will break down one of the most complex subjects, the human face, into something simple and approachable.

Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest 

Related Articles:

New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums

Artist Shares Process for Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations That Ooze Charm [Interview]

Learn How To Draw Freehand Landscapes in This Online Art Course

5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale
Add Some Color to Your Life With These 3 Online Art Classes
Break Free of Your Creative Slump With These Online Art Classes
Artist Who’s Been Painting for 20 Years Shares Her Inspiring Journey [Interview]
Bring Cityscapes to Life With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Class
“Fall” Into Creativity With These Inspiring Online Art Classes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Shares Process for Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations That Ooze Charm [Interview]
Level Up Your Architectural Illustration Skills With This New Online Art Class
Mixed-Media Artist and Educator Shares Her Inspirational Creative Journey [Interview]
New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums
3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Artist Shares His Secrets for How To Draw Your Own Imaginative Landscapes [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.