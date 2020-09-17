30+ Times This Funny Shiba Inu Hilariously Ruined Her Group Family Photos

We all have that one friend who always manages to ruin group photos. Whether they pull a funny face or blink at the wrong moment, capturing each individual in a flattering light can be a real challenge. But the struggle doesn’t end with people—animals can be unphotogenic, too. Take this Hong Kong-based family of Shiba Inus for example. When Kikko, Sasha, and Momo are posing perfectly for their owner Yoko, Hina—the white pup—can’t help but act silly.

Shiba Inus are known for being strong-willed, but Hina seems to take her individuality to the next level. While her siblings obediently pose according to Yoko’s requests, Hina—who’s the youngest of the pack—just does her own thing. From facing the wrong way to sticking her tongue out, this cheeky pup clearly has no time for perfect group photos.

With more than 87,000 Instagram followers, Kikko, Sasha, Momo, and Hina have a devoted online following, which comes as no surprise. Just scrolling through Yoko’s photo archive is sure to bring a huge smile to your face. Hina is a reminder to just be yourself and have fun!

Check out this adorable group of Shiba Inus below, and have a giggle at Hina’s silly poses. If you can't get enough of these cute canines, you can follow Yoko on Instagram for more of Hina's shenanigans.

Meet Kikko, Sasha, Momo, and Hina; a lovable family of Shiba Inus.

While her siblings pose perfectly, Hina (the white pup) can't help but act silly.

She's always ruining their family photos in the most adorable ways.

And if you thought things couldn't get any cuter, here's Hina as a puppy!

