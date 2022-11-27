Eye-Opening Video Series Reveals How Fashion Has Changed Since Ancient Times

Could you imagine going your whole life without properly seeing your own reflection? Or wearing a corset every day, even while working outside in the summer? It’s sometimes hard to imagine that this was the reality for many people centuries ago. In a series titled Getting Dressed in… by Crows Eye Productions, the dressing processes of people from different eras are revealed. The time spans from 7th century Britain to Renaissance Florence to evening wear of the 1920s.

Most videos in the series are around three to four minutes long and focus on those who were of a higher social status. Some are about historical figures like Mary Shelley, Jane Austen, and Queen Victoria, while others share a glimpse of what maids and working women wore. Although predominantly revolving around women’s clothing, the series also touches on topics such as the garments of British soldiers and how Prince Albert dressed. With so many subjects covered in the Getting Dressed in…, there are bound to be a few videos that each viewer will find interesting.

Each video contains information not only about the clothing pieces needed to complete the chosen outfit but also about historical information explaining the reasoning behind these items of clothing. For example, Getting Dressed in the 1920s – Eveningwear, details that due to shorter hemlines, shoes were now important components of an outfit. Due to shoes actually being visible, they were often colorful and decorative. This era also brought dancing, parties, and alcohol to the forefront, so shoes needed to be flatter and more practical. Dresses of this time had the iconic 1920s low waist, androgynous forms, and many were adorned with intricate, geometric shapes. As the video explains, this was due to major discoveries of Egyptian tombs and the Art Deco movement.

Getting Dressed in… is a very popular series for the female-lead production company, founded by Nicole Loven. The Crows Eye Productions team details they created the series to “bring alive history through beautifully-crafted videos using historically accurate period costume and locations,” and viewers seem to agree.

One fan comments, “This was so beautifully filmed. (Not that I'm surprised about that). I love that you don't just list the items worn but actually explain about the fabrics and the social status that impacted the clothing. And obviously that you also talk about the [jewelry], the shoes, the undergarments. The attention to detail is so spot on in all of these videos.” Many fans of the channel not only thank the filmmakers for creating the videos, but also ask them to cover other topics in the future, such as Ancient Egypt and Vikings.

There’s no doubt these videos are interesting to watch, but they are also very informative. As one fan states, “Fashion is a direct result of what is happening around you. Learning about historical fashion gives you insight into what is happening in that time period.”

Watch all of Getting Dressed in… in chronological order on this YouTube playlist, and keep up with all of Crows Eye Productions videos here.

Crows Eye Productions: YouTube | Website

h/t: [Open Culture]

