15 Special Gifts to Honor Your Bonus Mom on Mother’s Day

Many people are lucky enough to have a bonus mom in their life, whether it's a stepmom, foster mom, adopted mother, or an exceptional woman who has stepped into the parenting role. And with Mother's Day coming up, there's no better time to make sure that she knows just how special she is.

Parenting is already difficult but can be even more of a challenge to forge a positive, productive relationship in these cases. But there are plenty of people who thrive in these roles and create incredible bonds with their children—biologically theirs or otherwise. To celebrate this accomplishment, we've selected some unique gifts that will let your second mom know what an important part of the family she is.

From a funny coffee mug for a stepmom to sentimental jewelry that will constantly remind her of what an awesome bonus mom she is, there are plenty of special items to select from. Whether shopping for Mother's Day, a birthday, or another celebration, these special gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for the other mama bear in your life.

Want to make sure the amazing stepmom—or bonus mom—in your life is celebrated? We've found some amazing gifts to let your second mom know you care.

Bonus Mom T-Shirt

Funny Coffee Mug

Bonus Mom Necklace

Exotic Bird Print Scarf

Maya Angelou Phenomenal Woman Glass Set

Second Mom Necklace

Van Gogh Almond Blossom Weekender

Ceramic Jewelry Dish

Morse Code Bonus Mom Bracelet

Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit

Custom Bonus Mom Candle

Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers

Personalized Keychain

Spa Pampering Gift Set

Birth Month Flower Planter

Related Articles:

10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish

25 of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Only Find on Etsy

10 of the Best Online Shops for Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts

35 Creative Mother’s Day Gifts for the Greatest Woman in Your Life

10 Online Flower Shops Making It Easy To Send Beautiful Blooms for Mother’s Day