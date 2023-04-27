Home / Gift Guide

15 Special Gifts to Honor Your Bonus Mom on Mother’s Day

By Jessica Stewart on April 27, 2023
Mother's Day Gifts for Bonus Mom

Many people are lucky enough to have a bonus mom in their life, whether it's a stepmom, foster mom, adopted mother, or an exceptional woman who has stepped into the parenting role. And with Mother's Day coming up, there's no better time to make sure that she knows just how special she is.

Parenting is already difficult but can be even more of a challenge to forge a positive, productive relationship in these cases. But there are plenty of people who thrive in these roles and create incredible bonds with their children—biologically theirs or otherwise. To celebrate this accomplishment, we've selected some unique gifts that will let your second mom know what an important part of the family she is.

From a funny coffee mug for a stepmom to sentimental jewelry that will constantly remind her of what an awesome bonus mom she is, there are plenty of special items to select from. Whether shopping for Mother's Day, a birthday, or another celebration, these special gifts are a great way to show your appreciation for the other mama bear in your life.

Want to make sure the amazing stepmom—or bonus mom—in your life is celebrated? We've found some amazing gifts to let your second mom know you care.

Bonus Mom T-Shirt

Bonus Mom T-Shirt

Luck Apparel US | $13.90+

 

Funny Coffee Mug

Funny Mug for Stepmom

Cute But Rude | $19.46+

 

Bonus Mom Necklace

 

Exotic Bird Print Scarf

Shovava Exotic Bird Cotton Scarf

Shovava | $62+

 

Maya Angelou Phenomenal Woman Glass Set

 

Second Mom Necklace

Necklace for Step Mother

littlehappiesco | $19.39

 

Van Gogh Almond Blossom Weekender

Tafetta Weekender Bag with Van Gogh Almonds

LOQI | $44.95

 

Ceramic Jewelry Dish

 

Morse Code Bonus Mom Bracelet

Bonus Mom Morse Code Bracelet

JoycuFF | $14.97

 

Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit

 

Custom Bonus Mom Candle

Bonus Mom Personalized Candle

Endless Aster | $35.62+

 

Ballerina Herbal Warming Slippers

 

Personalized Keychain

Step Mom Handwritten Custom Keychain

ILLBECHARMED | $22.51+

 

Spa Pampering Gift Set

 

Birth Month Flower Planter

Custom Birth Month Flower Pot

Godmerch | $33.98+

 

