9 Online Flower Shops Making It Easy To Send Beautiful Blooms for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day in the U.S. is quickly approaching on Sunday, May 9. It’s a time when we can celebrate every type of mom—or other important women—in our lives with tokens of appreciation. Flowers are one of the most popular gifts to give. But what if you live far away from your mom? Don’t worry; there are plenty of options to send flowers online.

The best online flower shops boast an array of beautiful blooms that can be shipped across the country. Some come delivered in a vase or planter while others might opt for a rustic look and send flowers wrapped in paper. Either way, the experience of getting flowers will surely make your mom feel loved and add some color to her home; and best of all, whenever she looks at them, she’ll think of you!

Scroll down to learn more about online flower delivery for Mother’s Day and beyond.

Looking for a Mother's Day gift? Here's where you can send flowers online.

1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com is an institution in online flower delivery. They have a wide variety of florals and exclusive gifts designed for many occasions. Browse their Mother’s Day best sellers which include roses, lilies, daisies, and more. Beyond flowers, the site also offers other goodies like chocolate and jewelry, making this one-stop-shopping for all your Mother's Day needs.

ProFlowers

ProFlowers has a variety of arrangements and planters to complement your mom’s taste. Get started with their best-selling arrangements for Mother’s Day. Like 1-800-Flowers, you can also add other goodies including chocolate-covered strawberries and spa baskets.

Amazon

If you have a Prime account, we’ve got good news: Amazon sells flower arrangements. You can buy mixed bouquets as well as a dozen roses (or tulips). Or, if you’re looking for something that goes beyond cut flowers, the site also has orchids and bonsai trees.

Lula’s Garden

Does your mom prefer succulents over florals? If so, make sure you check out Lula’s Garden. It focuses on succulent arrangements in minimalist planters for a chic take on flower delivery. For Mother’s Day, they are offering special “gardens” that come pre-planted in a planter box and include a plastic dropper for watering.

BloomsyBox

BloomsyBox boasts a farm-to-table approach to their online flower delivery. Their stylish bouquets are arranged on the farm from which they were grown and then shipped from there. Its Mother’s Day collection features arrangements with lovely colors and texture, incorporating small buds among the roses, daisies, and more. While many online flower shops offer vases, BloomsyBox arrives in a hand-tied bouquet wrapped in paper.

Urban Stems

Urban Stems prides itself on being a “modern gifting company that specializes in flower delivery.” If that speaks to you, you’ll want to check out its Mother’s Day selection of florals and plants that are placed in stylish planters sure to fit any mom’s taste.

Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers has traditional bouquets with a variety of vivid blooms. But if your mom would prefer an arrangement with real longevity, take a look at the “preserved” offerings; they include a collection of preserved flowers and foliage in bold colors.

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. offers fresh flower arrangements to send directly to mom, each with a stylish edge to them. Beyond cut bouquets, however, the company has offerings that are made to last. From potted plants in charming painted vases to a subscription service, Mother’s Day can be just the beginning of beautiful botanicals for your mom.

