10 Useful Gifts for Mom That She’s Sure to Cherish

Want to get your mom something that will make her life a little bit easier? If that's the case, then maybe you're looking for a thoughtful gift that she can incorporate into her life. Whether it's a new utensil to help her out in the kitchen or a stationery set that organizes her office, these practical products can make her routine much more efficient (and hopefully more fun, too!). Fortunately, My Modern Met Store has put together a special selection of useful gifts for moms that yours is sure to love.

If your mom is someone who spends a lot of time in a kitchen, then we recommend taking a look at OTOTO's products. The Splatypus, for instance, is an ideal companion for anyone who enjoys jam on toast. Its flexible design will make it easy to scrape the last bit of marmalade from any jar, sparing your mom's wrist from the struggle, and making sure that no food goes to waste. Similarly, if your mom enjoys baking, the Mon Cherry set of measuring spoons is a great little tool. It includes four cherry-shaped measuring spoons (1 tablespoon, 1/2 tablespoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1/2 teaspoon) with a leaf that doubles as an egg separator—ideal for anyone with whimsical taste.

On the other hand, if your mom needs some organization in her office, the Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers page flags set is as nifty as it is inspirational. Featuring the portraits of four famous women (Joan of Arc, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg), she will love whipping out these gals to help mark her paperwork. Another fun item to jazz up her books is the Runaway Bookend. Created by Artori Design, this playful, high-quality piece magically props up a stack of books at an angle so that it looks as though a pair of silhouettes are escaping its impending fall. It's perfect for any mom with a sense of humor.

Other practical items that make great gifts for moms include reusable tote bags, like the beautiful Fuji from Gotenyama tote bag by LOQI. Not only is it a fashionable statement piece, but it is also a dependable helper that can be stored in your purse until it's needed for last-minute errands.

Scroll down to start shopping, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Gift Ideas for Mom That She's Sure to Find Useful

Flexible jar scraper to make breakfast easy and fun

A cute multi-tool that your mom can use seven different ways

A beautiful book with ideas on home decor

Cool coasters to preserve your mom's table

Quirky bookend that will jazz up her library

Playful measuring spoons set so she can try new recipes

Inspirational page flags set to get her organized

Lightweight and packable tote bag for busy moms

A smart mug that changes with a hot beverage

A whimsical paper towel holder to add to mom's kitchen

Find more useful gifts for mom in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

20 Cherry Blossom Gifts Guaranteed To Put a “Spring” in Your Step

15 Unique Birthday Gifts for Mom That Will Make Her Day Extra Special

40 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds