20+ Gifts for Bird Lovers That Are “Owl” About Celebrating Their Feathered Friends

By Emma Taggart on December 9, 2020
Gifts for Bird Lovers

Whether you know it or not, many of us have someone in our life that adores birds. Whether they’re a novice backyard birder or an expert adventurer, their niche passion is one that simply brings them joy. Bird-watching has become a particularly popular pastime during the pandemic, since most of us are having to make the most of our immediate surroundings. Those who are observing the wildlife in their own backyards would tell you there’s a whole flock of beautiful birds to discover.

If you have a bird lover in your life, why not give them something that celebrates their feathered friends? We’ve curated a list of items that your giftee won’t be able to stop “raven” about. From professional binoculars for bird-watching to bird houses and feeders, there's something for everyone. We’ve also included plenty of feather-themed wearable accessories, so your loved one can show off their love of birds in style.

Do you know someone with a passion for anything having to do with birds? You’re in luck! Here are some excellent gifts for bird lovers.

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Shovava | $56

 

Professional Binoculars for Bird Watching

 

Golden Bird Ornament

 

Bird House and Hanging Bird Feeder Gift Set

 

Bird Necklace

 

Embroidered Hummingbird Face Mask

 

Birds Tote Bag

Loqi | $14.95

 

Bird Fruit Feeder

 

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Shovava | $56

 

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

'Bird on a Cherry Blossom Branch' Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Elle Crée | $34

 

North American Bird Call Set

 

Bird Earrings

 

Needle-Felted Wren

 

Sterling Silver Feather Hoop Earrings

Penelopetom | $30.80

 

Crane Iron-On Patch

kindersticker | $4.34

 

What It's Like to Be a Bird Book

 

Stained Glass Feathers

 

Black Bird Table Lamp

StarrySeasUK | $47.87

 

Wool Nest Starter Kit

 

National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America

 

Birthstone Hummingbird Feeder

 

British Garden Birds Print

RoundaboutBunny | $25.20

