20+ Gifts for Bird Lovers That Are “Owl” About Celebrating Their Feathered Friends

Whether you know it or not, many of us have someone in our life that adores birds. Whether they’re a novice backyard birder or an expert adventurer, their niche passion is one that simply brings them joy. Bird-watching has become a particularly popular pastime during the pandemic, since most of us are having to make the most of our immediate surroundings. Those who are observing the wildlife in their own backyards would tell you there’s a whole flock of beautiful birds to discover.
If you have a bird lover in your life, why not give them something that celebrates their feathered friends? We’ve curated a list of items that your giftee won’t be able to stop “raven” about. From professional binoculars for bird-watching to bird houses and feeders, there's something for everyone. We’ve also included plenty of feather-themed wearable accessories, so your loved one can show off their love of birds in style.
Do you know someone with a passion for anything having to do with birds? You’re in luck! Here are some excellent gifts for bird lovers.
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
Professional Binoculars for Bird Watching
Golden Bird Ornament
Bird House and Hanging Bird Feeder Gift Set
Bird Necklace
Embroidered Hummingbird Face Mask
Birds Tote Bag
Bird Fruit Feeder
Black Wings Bird Scarf
Paint-by-Numbers Kit
North American Bird Call Set
Bird Earrings
Needle-Felted Wren
Sterling Silver Feather Hoop Earrings
Crane Iron-On Patch
What It's Like to Be a Bird Book
Stained Glass Feathers
Black Bird Table Lamp
Wool Nest Starter Kit
National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America
Birthstone Hummingbird Feeder
British Garden Birds Print
