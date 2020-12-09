20+ Gifts for Bird Lovers That Are “Owl” About Celebrating Their Feathered Friends

Whether you know it or not, many of us have someone in our life that adores birds. Whether they’re a novice backyard birder or an expert adventurer, their niche passion is one that simply brings them joy. Bird-watching has become a particularly popular pastime during the pandemic, since most of us are having to make the most of our immediate surroundings. Those who are observing the wildlife in their own backyards would tell you there’s a whole flock of beautiful birds to discover.

If you have a bird lover in your life, why not give them something that celebrates their feathered friends? We’ve curated a list of items that your giftee won’t be able to stop “raven” about. From professional binoculars for bird-watching to bird houses and feeders, there's something for everyone. We’ve also included plenty of feather-themed wearable accessories, so your loved one can show off their love of birds in style.

Do you know someone with a passion for anything having to do with birds? You’re in luck! Here are some excellent gifts for bird lovers.

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Professional Binoculars for Bird Watching

Golden Bird Ornament

Bird House and Hanging Bird Feeder Gift Set

Bird Necklace

Embroidered Hummingbird Face Mask

Birds Tote Bag

Bird Fruit Feeder

Black Wings Bird Scarf

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

North American Bird Call Set

Bird Earrings

Needle-Felted Wren

Sterling Silver Feather Hoop Earrings

Crane Iron-On Patch

What It's Like to Be a Bird Book

Stained Glass Feathers

Black Bird Table Lamp

Wool Nest Starter Kit

National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America

Birthstone Hummingbird Feeder

British Garden Birds Print

