20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion

It can be challenging to shop for a coworker. Depending on how long you have worked together, you may not know their likes and dislikes, or what their hobbies are. Luckily, there are some gifts that work for every occasion. My Modern Met Store offers a curated collection of gifts for coworkers that you can bring to a last-minute birthday party, a gift exchange during the holiday season, and everything in between.

If all you know about your coworker is some of their habits, you can easily find a product to suit their lifestyle. The Bird Beechwood Phone Stand is a great accessory for someone's desk space. Shaped like an adorable stylized bird, this piece can prop up your coworker's smartphone so they can be hands-free while they watch a video or even while they join a zoom meeting. Similarly, the “Book and Hero” Superhero Bookend is the perfect gift for a recipient who enjoys watching Marvel movies. Nobody can say no to some sprucing up if a superhero is offering their help to get the job done.

On the other hand, if your favorite coworker is also your best friend, you may have the upper hand when it comes to brainstorming gift ideas. Some of our top picks—which work for occasions big and small—add a little whimsy to the person's routine. The Birds on a Wire Mug, for instance, transforms the black silhouettes of birds into colorful plumage after a hot beverage is added to the cup. Depending on their tastes, this magic mug will surely spark inspiration. Similarly, the Baby Nessie Tea infuser helps release the flavors of loose-leaf tea in an efficient and adorable way. Both of these items will make someone smile after a long day.

20 Gift Ideas for Coworkers That Fit Every Occasion

Office Accessories

Bird Beechwood Smartphone Stand

“Book & Hero” Superhero Bookend

Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

“Tweet Pete” Smartphone Holder

Rainbow Pencils

Mugs & Accessories

Bob Ross Mug

Planet Mug

Birds on a Wire Mug

“Optic Table Tile” Coasters

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Useful/Inspiring Everyday Items

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Holstee Manifesto Poster

Sage Living: Decorate for the Life You Want Book

Fun Stuff for the Desk

Mars Dust Globe

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

“Cubebot” Puzzle Toy

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

Wooden Dog Stacking Game

And if all else fails…

Socks

Color Wheel Crew Socks

