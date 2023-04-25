Home / Store

20+ Gifts for Coworkers That Suit Any Occasion

By Margherita Cole on April 25, 2023
Gifts for Coworkers

It can be challenging to shop for a coworker. Depending on how long you have worked together, you may not know their likes and dislikes, or what their hobbies are. Luckily, there are some gifts that work for every occasion. My Modern Met Store offers a curated collection of gifts for coworkers that you can bring to a last-minute birthday party, a gift exchange during the holiday season, and everything in between.

If all you know about your coworker is some of their habits, you can easily find a product to suit their lifestyle. The Bird Beechwood Phone Stand is a great accessory for someone's desk space. Shaped like an adorable stylized bird, this piece can prop up your coworker's smartphone so they can be hands-free while they watch a video or even while they join a zoom meeting. Similarly, the “Book and Hero” Superhero Bookend is the perfect gift for a recipient who enjoys watching Marvel movies. Nobody can say no to some sprucing up if a superhero is offering their help to get the job done.

On the other hand, if your favorite coworker is also your best friend, you may have the upper hand when it comes to brainstorming gift ideas. Some of our top picks—which work for occasions big and small—add a little whimsy to the person's routine. The Birds on a Wire Mug, for instance, transforms the black silhouettes of birds into colorful plumage after a hot beverage is added to the cup. Depending on their tastes, this magic mug will surely spark inspiration. Similarly, the Baby Nessie Tea infuser helps release the flavors of loose-leaf tea in an efficient and adorable way. Both of these items will make someone smile after a long day.

Scroll down to see our full selection, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

20 Gift Ideas for Coworkers That Fit Every Occasion

 

Office Accessories

 

Bird Beechwood Smartphone Stand

Gifts for Coworkers

Kikkerland | $12.50

 

“Book & Hero” Superhero Bookend

 

Classic Characters: Women Trailblazers Page Flags Set

 

“Tweet Pete” Smartphone Holder

Tweet Pete smartphone holder

Artori Design | $15.95

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Mugs & Accessories

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Planet Mug

 

Birds on a Wire Mug

 

“Optic Table Tile” Coasters

 

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Gifts for Coworkers

OTOTO | $14

 

Useful/Inspiring Everyday Items

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Gifts for Coworkers

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Gifts for Coworkers

LOQI | $14.95

 

Holstee Manifesto Poster

Holstee Manifesto poster

Holstee | $28+

 

Sage Living: Decorate for the Life You Want Book

 

Fun Stuff for the Desk

 

Mars Dust Globe

Gifts for Coworkers

Humango | $35

 

Yoga Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Gifts for Coworkers

Brogamats | $25

 

“Cubebot” Puzzle Toy

Cubebot puzzle toy for all ages

David Weeks | $18+

 

Solar-Powered Rainbowmaker with Crystal

 

Wooden Dog Stacking Game

Wooden Dog Stacking game

Comma | $20

 

And if all else fails…

Socks

 

Color Wheel Crew Socks

 

Find more gifts for coworkers in My Modern Met Store!

 

