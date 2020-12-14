15 Gifts for Yayoi Kusama Fans That They’ll Go Totally Dotty For

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama is known around the world for her colorful paintings, sculptures, performances, and installations. Although her portfolio boasts a range of mediums, Kusama’s art all has one thing in common—dots!

Her colorful, dotty creations are a response to a strange experience she had as a child. When she was sitting in a field of flowers, she started hallucinating that the flower heads created endless seas of dots. By covering surfaces in polka dots, Kusama attempts to merge herself and her viewers with the universe. “Our earth is only one polka dot among a million stars in the cosmos” she says. “Polka dots are a way to infinity. When we obliterate nature and our bodies with polka dots, we become part of the unity of our environment.”

Kusama’s work is also shaped by her childhood love of pumpkins. Unlike the somewhat frightening experiences she had with polka dots and flowers, Kusama found comfort in pumpkins. “I love pumpkins,” the artist said in 2015, “because of their humorous form, warm feeling, and a human-like quality.” From detailed drawings to public sculptures, Kusama's stylized interpretations of the humble gourd have become some of her most well-known works.

If you know someone that goes totally dotty for Kusama, we’ve curated a list of fun gifts that celebrate the legendary artist. From books and art prints to earrings and miniature sculptures, there's bound to be something they'll cherish. Check out our selection below.

Know a Yayoi Kusama fan? Why not give them something that celebrates the legendary artist?

Yayoi Toesama Socks

Pumpkin Object

Dot Kokeshi Doll

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors Book

Yayoi Kusama Iron-On Patch

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Forever 2018 Exhibition Print

Polka Dot Clay Earrings

Yayoi Kusama Book

Vinyl Sticker Set

Catsama Cat Card

Pumpkin Mascot

Pumpkin Earrings

Yellow Dots Print

Kusama-Inspired Mushroom Hat

