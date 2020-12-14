Home / Gift Guide

15 Gifts for Yayoi Kusama Fans That They’ll Go Totally Dotty For

By Emma Taggart on December 14, 2020
Gifts for Yayoi Kusama Fans

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama is known around the world for her colorful paintings, sculptures, performances, and installations. Although her portfolio boasts a range of mediums, Kusama’s art all has one thing in common—dots!

Her colorful, dotty creations are a response to a strange experience she had as a child. When she was sitting in a field of flowers, she started hallucinating that the flower heads created endless seas of dots. By covering surfaces in polka dots, Kusama attempts to merge herself and her viewers with the universe. “Our earth is only one polka dot among a million stars in the cosmos” she says. “Polka dots are a way to infinity. When we obliterate nature and our bodies with polka dots, we become part of the unity of our environment.”

Kusama’s work is also shaped by her childhood love of pumpkins. Unlike the somewhat frightening experiences she had with polka dots and flowers, Kusama found comfort in pumpkins. “I love pumpkins,” the artist said in 2015, “because of their humorous form, warm feeling, and a human-like quality.” From detailed drawings to public sculptures, Kusama's stylized interpretations of the humble gourd have become some of her most well-known works.

If you know someone that goes totally dotty for Kusama, we’ve curated a list of fun gifts that celebrate the legendary artist. From books and art prints to earrings and miniature sculptures, there's bound to be something they'll cherish. Check out our selection below.

Know a Yayoi Kusama fan? Why not give them something that celebrates the legendary artist?

 

Yayoi Toesama Socks

'Yayoi Toesama' Socks

Chattyfeet | $12.50

 

Pumpkin Object

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Object

LivingInTokyo | $360.75

 

Dot Kokeshi Doll

'Dot' Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.Inc | $47.50

 

Yayoi Catsama Enamel Pin

'Yayoi Catsama' Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors Book

 

Yayoi Kusama Iron-On Patch

 

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Forever 2018 Exhibition Print

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Forever 2018 Exhibition Print

TopArtPrints | $8.85

 

Polka Dot Clay Earrings

 

Yayoi Kusama Book

Yayoi Kusama Book

Phaidon Press | $46.38

 

Vinyl Sticker Set

Yayoi Kusama 4 Vinyl Sticker set

veronavarro | $7.58

 

Catsama Cat Card

Yayoi Catsama Cat Card

Niaski | $4.18

 

Pumpkin Mascot

Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin Mascot

LivingInTokyo | $78.16

 

Pumpkin Earrings

Pumpkin Earrings

Vraauustudio | $28.43

 

Yellow Dots Print

 

Kusama-Inspired Mushroom Hat

Yayoi Kusama Inspired Mushroom Hat

FrancesIsland | $34.85

