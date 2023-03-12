Brazilian Driving School Advertises Itself With a Brilliant Spot Inspired by ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Matheus Senna (@cjbodybuilderoficial)

Some of the most memorable advertisements draw from pop culture and nostalgia to reach their customers. That's why companies tend to hire legendary actors and incorporate iconic moments into campaigns. A Brazilian driving school took this to the next level and produced a brilliant tribute for its latest marketing stint. Autoescola Brasiliense released a spot that, at first glance, looks like footage from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, until it becomes clear that this is an all-original video starring real people and featuring the graphs and sounds from the video game.

The spot, produced and edited by filmmaker Anderson Mascarenhas, nails the look and ambiance from GTA: San Andreas down to the littlest details. The way the camera moves behind the vehicles and how the scenes fade is reminiscent of the 2004 video game. However, none of this would be possible without its star, bodybuilder and cosplayer Matheus Senna. He not only captures the look and outfit of GTA: San Andreas‘ protagonist, CJ, but has mastered the awkward and uncanny way the characters moved in video games almost 20 years ago—from the gravity-defying jumps to the way CJ opens a car door.

The video is reminiscent of the driving school side mission in the video game. In this live-action version, CJ has to take some theory lessons in a classroom, which he doesn't enjoy at all. He then learns how to drive a motorcycle, a car, a bus, and a branded trailer truck. Portuguese dialogue pops up to point out what needs to be done to obtain all the driver's licenses as the timer progresses. In the end, the signature “mission completed” graphic appears to celebrate CJ's success.

This isn't the first GTA-inspired video Mascarenhas has starred in; he has also done spots for a car shop and a dealership. He also has recreated the “oh sh** here we go again” meme, complete with running into the wall the way characters in vintage video games did.

One thing is clear—if Rockstar Games ever thought to produce a live-action film of this game, they should bring Mascarenhas in for an audition. To stay up to date with this amazing cosplayer, you can follow him on Instagram.

