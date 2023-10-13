Home / Store

Celebrate Friday the 13th With Spooky Favorites in Time for Halloween

By Margherita Cole on October 13, 2023
Halloween Gifts

Halloween is just around the corner, which means pumpkin carving, costume parties, and scary movie nights all month long. And today is Friday the 13th, which is the perfect time to get the full swing of frighteningly fun festivities. If you're not in the spooky spirit yet, My Modern Met Store can help you out. We've put together a collection of Halloween-inspired products that will prepare you for the ghoulish holiday.

Among these products are gadgets that can be used at festive dinner parties or around the home as decoration. The Pyropet Kisa Candle, for instance, looks like a black cat at first; but as it melts, it reveals an uncanny metal feline skeleton. Additionally, the Vino Corkscrew is shaped like a large black bat, and makes the ideal helper to bottles of wine at parties.

If you feel like dressing up for Halloween, but not necessarily keen on wearing a whole costume, we have you covered. The Moon Phase necklace evokes mysterious dark nights and pairs well with any ensemble. Similarly, the Screamy Ed socks will put you in the mood for horror films with its pair of scared faces. We've got everything from vampires, black cats, werewolves, and monsters (including the Loch Ness monster) to full moons, eery owls, blood-curdling screams, and chase scenes.

Scroll down to browse more of our picks, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Table of Contents hide
1 PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle
2 Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener
3 Gracula Garlic Twist
4 Pasta Monster Serving Spoons
5 Nessie Ladle
6 Runaway Bookend
7 Falling Bookend
8 Screamy Ed Socks
9 Wolf Embroidery Kit
10 Moon Phase Pendant Necklace
11 Wheat Barn Owl Bird Scarf
12 Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace
13 Meowhaus Enamel Pin
14 Basquicat Enamel Pin
15 The Scream Socks
16 Saturn Devouring His Son Socks
17 Soft Watch at the Moment of Its First Explosion Jigsaw Puzzle

Get in the spooky spirit with these Halloween-inspired products.

 

PyroPet Kisa Cat Candle

Kisa Cat Candle

54Celcius | $39

 

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Vino Corkscrew

OTOTO | $24

 

Gracula Garlic Twist

Gracula ˝Garlic Twist

OTOTO | $18

 

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

OTOTO | $17

 

Nessie Ladle

Nessie Ladle

OTOTO | $16

 

Runaway Bookend

Running bookend

Artori Design | $29.95

 

Falling Bookend

Falling bookend

Artori Design | $29.95

 

Screamy Ed Socks

Screamy Ed Socks

ChattyFeet | $12.50

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

Moon Phase Pendant Necklace

Moon Phase Necklace

Tattly | $35

 

Wheat Barn Owl Bird Scarf

Wheat Owl Bird Scarf

Shovava | $88

 

 

Oval Raw Meteorite Pendant Necklace

 

Meowhaus Enamel Pin

Meow-haus enamel pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Basquicat Enamel Pin

Basquicat enamel pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

The Scream Socks

The Scream socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Saturn Devouring His Son Socks

Saturn Devouring His Son socks

Curator Socks | $14.25

 

Soft Watch at the Moment of Its First Explosion Jigsaw Puzzle

Melting clock jigsaw puzzle

Eurographics | $14.95

 

Find more products in My Modern Met Store!

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Related Articles:

What’s Your Perfect Halloween Costume? Take the Quiz

37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year

31+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Unveils Its Cast of Adorably Angry Felines
These Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamps Turn Any Room Into a Mesmerizing Light Show
60 Unique 2023 Holiday Cards You Can Only Find on Minted
Animated Watches Inspired by Beautiful U.S. National Parks
Pick Up These Low Stock Products Before They Run Out
30 Knitting Patterns You Can Start Working on Right Away

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
Studio Ghibli Unveils Portable Humidifiers To Help Beat Dry Winters
38 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read
40 Unique Christmas Stockings to Make You Merry This Holiday Season
26 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon
15 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the Holiday Season

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.