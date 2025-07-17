LEGO ‘Hamilton’ Set Has So Many Details From the Musical It’s Sure to Leave Fans “Satisfied”

When Hamilton first came out in 2015, it took the theater community by storm. The musical, written and first performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of the Founding Fathers—particularly, that of Alexander Hamilton—in a trailblazing and revelatory way. It went to on to win 11 Tony Awards and was recorded live and released on Disney+. More importantly, it got more people interested in both musical theater and American history. Ten years later, Hamilton continues to sell out performances and delight fans around the world. The latest proof is a fan-made Hamilton musical LEGO set, which could become an official product soon.

The 2,000-piece set was created by designer Marc aka MadamGalacticRetox of Minibrick Productions, who submitted it to the LEGO Ideas platform, where fans showcase their own creations. And this impressive Hamilton LEGO set does not skimp on details. The set recreates the wooden scaffoldings that make up the stage of Hamilton, originally conceived by designer David Korins at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

If you’re familiar with the stage show, you know the importance of the central turntable, as it adds dynamism to both the fast-paced and meditative scenes. That’s why MadamGalacticRetox made sure to build in a turntable that can be spun by handles on the sides of the stage. The set also features catwalks with liftable dual stairs that can be removed for easier access to the central part, as well as the moveable staircase that adds drama to numbers like “Non-Stop” and Act II opener “What Did I Miss?”

The set comes with nine minifigures, designed after the original Broadway cast in their Act I outfits. The characters included are Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, King George III, Hercules Mulligan, John Laurens, and The Schuyler Sisters: Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy. There are also plenty of props, like the chest that Hamilton climbs on in “My Shot” and the golden ropes that decorate the mezzanine. Rather than a backstage for actors and items to hide away when they aren’t on, the LEGO set has some cleverly placed storage underneath the stage.

With so many nods to the musical, the set has gained the praise of “Hamilfans” of all ages. Thanks to this, it has amassed the 10,000 supporters needed for the idea to move to the next stage in its process to become a real LEGO product. Now, a LEGO Review Board will analyze the idea and create concept models to evaluate playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand—and for this case, meet up with the Hamilton creative team for licensing rights. If it’s given the green light, it will go into the development phase, where everything will be refined and developed for its release ahead of a production run.

LEGO has said that the review for the Hamilton set will begin in September, so stay tuned to see if this musical-theater-dream of a LEGO set becomes a reality. To stay up to date with the latest releases, make sure to follow LEGO on Instagram.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO Ideas.

