My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

This LEGO Kaleidoscope Lets You Actually View Psychedelic Patterns

By Regina Sienra on April 15, 2025

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

LEGO bricks are typically used for building miniature structures, but a new project in the LEGO Ideas platform sees a particular new use with some of the colorful blocks. Designer Milan Sekiz, an experienced LEGO builder, created the KaLEGOidoscope, a functioning kaleidoscope made entirely of LEGO bricks—from its rainbow body to the translucent pieces that create a myriad of patterns within.

The KaLEGOidoscope has the typical structure of a common kaleidoscope—a cylindrical chamber holding three mirrors arranged in the shape of a triangular prism. On one end is the eyepiece, from where you can take a look inside, and on the other is the object chamber, where you can place the paper, tinsel, or beads you'll want to see reflected. As you move it around, geometrical patterns formed by the items and the mirrors inside will appear before your eyes.

Since Sekiz was committed to only using LEGO parts for his KaLEGOidoscope, he had to get creative with one of the key elements—the mirrors. The builder grabbed three rectangle pieces from the Assembly Square set, a now-retired product featuring a reflective surface evoking the mirrors of a dance studio. While the image is not as clear as the one an actual mirror could provide, the result is still trippy and exciting.

The KaLEGOidoscope also has room for customization, as you can open the lid on the end of the cylinder to add and change LEGO studs as your heart desires. While adding solid color studs may be tempting, the patterns may not shine as brightly as they do with translucent pieces. Whether you only pick two matching colors or a whole rainbow, the patterns you'll get will be unique, just like a real kaleidoscope. Just make sure to not fill it to the brim to let the studs slide smoothly as you rotate it.

Sekiz's project is divided into two parts—the kaleidoscope and its stand, which evokes a wooden feeling and even has a little drawer to hold the studs you're not using at the moment. While most projects of this kind have a fixed LEGO brick-count, the customizable nature of the KaLEGOidoscope keeps it from having a set amount.

Sekiz submitted the creation to the LEGO Ideas forum, where, if it reaches 10,000 supporters, it can get reviewed by LEGO staff and potentially become a real LEGO set. So far, the KaLEGOidoscope has been upvoted 2,355 times. Most importantly, it was also named a Staff Pick, a nod given to “fantastic projects that show off something out of the ordinary.” If you want to see the KaLEGOidoscope become a real product, make sure to show your support on its LEGO Ideas page. To stay updated with the KaLEGOidoscope, you can also follow Milan Sekiz on Instagram.

Designer Milan Sekiz created the KaLEGOidoscope, a functioning kaleidoscope made entirely of LEGO bricks.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

This includes the use of translucent LEGO studs that create a myriad of patterns when the kaleidoscope is rotated.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

Like your typical kaleidoscope, the KaLEGOidoscope is composed of a cylindrical chamber and it has three mirrors arranged in the shape of a triangular prism.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

The KaLEGOidoscope also has room for customization, as you can open the lid on the end of the cylinder to add and change LEGO studs as your heart desires.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

Sekiz's project is divided into two parts—the kaleidoscope and its stand, which evokes a wooden feeling and even has a little drawer to hold the studs you're not using at the moment.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

Whether you only pick two matching colors to a whole rainbow, the patterns you'll get will be unique, like in any other kaleidoscope.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

While the image is not as clear as the one an actual mirror could provide, the result is still trippy and exciting.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

You can show your support for this project on the LEGO Ideas platform.

Kalegoidoscope, a kaleidoscope made of LEGO

LEGO Ideas: Website

Sources: KaLEGOidoscope on LEGO Ideas; Functional Lego Kaleidoscope Lets You Turn Colorful Bricks Into Trippy Geometric Art

All images via LEGO Ideas.

Related Articles:

LEGO’s Colosseum Becomes a Regal Nap Spot for Cats Everywhere

LEGO Unveils a New Beauty and the Beast Castle Set for Disney-Loving Adults

Dive Into the Universe of “Jurassic Park” With LEGO Dinosaur Fossils’ Tyrannosaurus Rex Model

Grand Central Station LEGO Set Pays Homage to Iconic NYC Architecture and Design

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Unveils a New Beauty and the Beast Castle Set for Disney-Loving Adults
Dive Into the Universe of “Jurassic Park” With LEGO Dinosaur Fossils’ Tyrannosaurus Rex Model
Grand Central Station LEGO Set Pays Homage to Iconic NYC Architecture and Design
LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Robert Indiana’s Famous ‘Love’ Sculpture in Time for Valentine’s Day
LEGO Unveils ‘Sunflowers’ Set Celebrating Van Gogh’s Famous Color Experiment
LEGO Lets You Bring a Piece of Rome to Your Home With This 1,880-Piece Trevi Fountain Set

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch 10,000 LEGO Bricks Go Against a 300-Ton Hydraulic Press in a Match for the Ages
Couple Turns Historical Icons Into Cute and Colorful Art Toys
Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations
Mattel Honors EGOT Winner Rita Moreno With Her Own Barbie Doll Ahead of Her 93rd Birthday
LEGO Teaches You How To Build Your Own Engagement Ring Box for a Playful Proposal
6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.