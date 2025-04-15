This LEGO Kaleidoscope Lets You Actually View Psychedelic Patterns

LEGO bricks are typically used for building miniature structures, but a new project in the LEGO Ideas platform sees a particular new use with some of the colorful blocks. Designer Milan Sekiz, an experienced LEGO builder, created the KaLEGOidoscope, a functioning kaleidoscope made entirely of LEGO bricks—from its rainbow body to the translucent pieces that create a myriad of patterns within.

The KaLEGOidoscope has the typical structure of a common kaleidoscope—a cylindrical chamber holding three mirrors arranged in the shape of a triangular prism. On one end is the eyepiece, from where you can take a look inside, and on the other is the object chamber, where you can place the paper, tinsel, or beads you'll want to see reflected. As you move it around, geometrical patterns formed by the items and the mirrors inside will appear before your eyes.

Since Sekiz was committed to only using LEGO parts for his KaLEGOidoscope, he had to get creative with one of the key elements—the mirrors. The builder grabbed three rectangle pieces from the Assembly Square set, a now-retired product featuring a reflective surface evoking the mirrors of a dance studio. While the image is not as clear as the one an actual mirror could provide, the result is still trippy and exciting.

The KaLEGOidoscope also has room for customization, as you can open the lid on the end of the cylinder to add and change LEGO studs as your heart desires. While adding solid color studs may be tempting, the patterns may not shine as brightly as they do with translucent pieces. Whether you only pick two matching colors or a whole rainbow, the patterns you'll get will be unique, just like a real kaleidoscope. Just make sure to not fill it to the brim to let the studs slide smoothly as you rotate it.

Sekiz's project is divided into two parts—the kaleidoscope and its stand, which evokes a wooden feeling and even has a little drawer to hold the studs you're not using at the moment. While most projects of this kind have a fixed LEGO brick-count, the customizable nature of the KaLEGOidoscope keeps it from having a set amount.

Sekiz submitted the creation to the LEGO Ideas forum, where, if it reaches 10,000 supporters, it can get reviewed by LEGO staff and potentially become a real LEGO set. So far, the KaLEGOidoscope has been upvoted 2,355 times. Most importantly, it was also named a Staff Pick, a nod given to “fantastic projects that show off something out of the ordinary.” If you want to see the KaLEGOidoscope become a real product, make sure to show your support on its LEGO Ideas page. To stay updated with the KaLEGOidoscope, you can also follow Milan Sekiz on Instagram.

LEGO Ideas: Website

All images via LEGO Ideas.

