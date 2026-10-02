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Hermès Brings the NYC Skyline to the Table at Celebration Dinner for New Flagship Store

By Regina Sienra on October 2, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por STUDIO BOUM (@studioboum)

The true architectural beauty of New York City does not lie in specific, individual buildings. Instead, it’s in the way its hundreds of high rises, side by side, form a breathtaking skyline that captivates both tourists and locals. Inspired by this, Hermès celebrated the opening of its new flagship store in Brooklyn with a dinner where New York took center stage, quite literally.

Designed by Hermès International and produced by Studio Boum, the creative team came up with a long, winding table where an illuminated model of the New York City skyline ran along the center. Hundreds upon hundreds of small, yet detailed buildings served as the centerpiece. Rather than going for an accurate depiction, the artists went for a clearly human, hand-decorated approach, adding charm and dynamism to the overall scene.

Images of the project capture miniature roads where colorful rectangle-shaped cars roam, as realistic street signs mark the way. Hidden throughout were H-shaped edifications, integrating Hermès into the work. More than a decorative centerpiece, this sprawling artwork was a love letter to the restless New York spirit.

The dinner for 250 guests took place at the non-profit Powerhouse Arts, where chef Sandy Truong An Tran Ho offered a menu that drew from the visual legacy of the brand. “Inspiration for the dinner was pulled from elements in the Hermes City of Light scarf, bursting with funky shapes, electric colors, and whimsy visual anecdotes,” the chef said on Instagram. “From handmade crystal dumplings to purple sweet potato spheres, vibrant green cabbage rolls, and intricate nori tart shells, the detail in this work was a labor of love and an exercise in imagination.”

As for the new Hermès flagship, the store opened its doors on September 19. It is located in Williamsburg, having taken over a contemporary space that is  reminiscent of the Brooklyn workshops of decades past. “A collage of five eclectic facades defined by unique masonry draws on the surrounding architectural character,” the company explains, “grounding the new store in its historic district.”

Marking Hermès’s 44th store in the U.S., this new spot boasts 27,000 square feet across two floors with all 16 métiers. To learn more, visit Hermès website.

Hermès celebrated the opening of its new flagship store in Brooklyn with a dinner where New York took center stage with a long, winding model of the skyline by Studio Boum.

Studio Boum: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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