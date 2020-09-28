Home / Funny

Wife Invites Internet to Show Husband What He Missed While “Sleeping,” Internet Does Not Disappoint

By Sara Barnes on September 28, 2020
Man Sleeping With Funny Photoshop Image

Ask and the internet shall deliver. At least, that’s what happened when Sharea Overman decided to have some fun during a recent road trip to visit family. As her husband drove, she noticed that he was leaning back in the driver’s seat with his head cocked at an angle that made him look as though he was taking a nap. Inspired by his snoozy demeanor, Overman snapped a photo and shared it with a photographer's Facebook group she’s part of, encouraging the members to Photoshop things in the window. She leaned into the joke that her husband was asleep, writing that the outrageous additions to the picture will show him “what he missed.”

Submissions from the Facebook group started coming in, and Overman and her husband had a good laugh about the whole thing—it made the car ride more enjoyable. They thought that was the end of it, but little did they know that her request went viral. Days later, she started to get messages from people across the world that featured doctored images of her husband and the view from the car window. From Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame to a flying saucer to curious wildlife, he sure missed an adventurous car trip during his “nap.”

So, why does Overman think the Photoshop challenge caught on? “I think what made it fun for everyone was the fact that it could be anything in that window,” she tells My Modern Met. “Whatever people could think up, they were able to make it look real.” While there were many impressive submissions, the couple has their favorites. “My husband’s favorite is the Vacation picture with Christie Brinkley! Mine was the Ace Ventura one and we both also really liked the white ferret one where it looks like he’s kissing it!”

Scroll down to see all the ways the internet had fun with this picture.

During a recent road trip, Sharea Overman saw her husband—who was driving—posing like he was asleep. She snapped a photo and decided to have some fun by inviting people to create their own funny Photoshop images of him.

Man Sleeping With Funny Photoshop Image

The request went viral, and the internet did not disappoint.

Funny Photoshop BattleMan Sleeping With Pigs Behind HimMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop Image

From Joe Exotic to curious wildlife, her husband missed a lot while he was “asleep!”

Man Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageMan Sleeping With Funny Photoshop ImageFunny Photoshop BattleSharea Overman: Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sharea Overman.

