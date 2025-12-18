This “Cool” Bar Is Like Drinking Inside a Giant Block of Arctic Ice

There are a lot of inventive and innovative bar concepts out there, but none are as cool as ICEBAR. As the name suggests, this watering hole integrates ice into every aspect of its being. The crystal clear cubes that would typically be floating in your drink are now the vessels from which you sip. Beyond your beverage, the walls are ice, and artwork made of ice adorns the space. The creation of ICEHOTEL, Copenhagen, marks the bar’s newest locale. So if you’re in the Danish city or traveling to it, you can now enjoy the frigid (complimentary) hospitality ICEBAR has to offer.

ICEBAR Copenhagen is crafted from ice harvested from the Torne River, a body of water in northern Sweden and Finland that marks the border between the two countries. To keep the interior intact, the bar is kept at a frosty -5°C (23°F) regardless of the season, and the venue equips you with a warm cape and gloves upon entry. This allows for a comfortable experience and protects the ice from body heat.

ICEBAR Copenhagen recently opened its doors with a ticketed entry and a 30-minute time limit inside. As you sit cozily in your robe (on a block of ice), it’s enough time to sip a cocktail and admire the carved sculptures and etched illustrations around the space.

Tickets are available on the ICEBAR website.

