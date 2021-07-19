Home / News

Illinois Becomes First State To Require Asian American History Be Taught in Schools

By Arnesia Young on July 19, 2021
Illinois Requires Asian American History in Public Schools

Photo: Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker

With the rise in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans that has become much more prominent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many activists and allies have endeavored to increase awareness and support for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. However, in spite of those increased efforts, there still remains much left to do in order to ensure a safe and equitable society for Asian Americans in the United States. One of the most invaluable tools necessary to pave the way to that ideal is education, and the State of Illinois is leading the charge to create a more inclusive curriculum.

With the Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History (TEAACH) Act that was just signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on July 9, Illinois just became the first state in the nation to require that Asian American History be taught in its public schools. Set to take effect on January 1, 2022, the pioneering legislation mandates that one unit of Asian American History be included in the curriculum of every public elementary school and high school in the state. The act will be enforced beginning in the 2022–23 school year.

“Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive school environments. We're making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools, including a unit about the Asian American experience,” says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a statement about the new law. “We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history. It's a new standard that helps us understand one another, and, ultimately, to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals.”

Hoping that the new education initiative will “help combat false stereotypes” about the Asian American community, the state will require that at least three specific topics be addressed in the new curriculum. These topics include the contributions that Asian Americans have made toward advancing civil rights; contributions made by Asian Americans in government, arts, humanities, and sciences; and the contributions of Asian American communities to the overall economic, cultural, social, and political development of the United States. Though the legislation requires that these three topics should be addressed, the state will leave it up to individual school districts to formulate their own specific curriculums.

“Asian American history is American history. Yet we are often invisible,” says Illinois State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz. “Empathy comes from understanding. We cannot do better unless we know better. A lack of knowledge is the root cause of discrimination, and the best weapon against ignorance is education.”

Illinois just became the first state in the U.S. to require that Asian American History be taught in its public schools.

Governor JB Pritzker: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
h/t: [NBC News]

Related Articles:

Italy Becomes First Country to Make Climate Change Education Mandatory

Tuition Will Now Be Free at Yale’s World-Renowned Drama School Thanks to Large Gift

Chicago Public Schools Will Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Instead of Columbus Day

35 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazon Rainforest Is Now Releasing More Carbon Than It Absorbs
French Citizens Hurry to Book Vaccines After President Says Dining Out Will Require Vaccination
Richard Branson Rockets Into Outer Space in First Commercial Space Flight
82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch
Astonishing Viral Video Shows an “Eye of Fire” Raging on the Gulf of Mexico
A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s Fifth Ocean Is Officially Recognized as the ‘Southern Ocean’
Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive
Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion
Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Expected to Break the Artist’s Auction Record
Sunken Medieval Italian Town Emerges From Lake for First Time in 70 Years
Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.