Home / Environment

India Joins List of Countries to Ban Production and Use of Single-Use Plastics

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 19, 2021
India Joins List of Countries to Ban Production and Use of Certain Single Use Plastics

Photo: MILKOS/DepositPhotos

Single-use plastics accumulate in our planet's oceans where they can endanger wildlife. They also clog local landfills where they will persist for hundreds of years, barely decomposing. Recycling helps, but increasingly countries are pivoting to eliminating single-use plastics altogether. India is the latest nation to ban certain plastic items and set out rules which the country hopes will reduce waste.

The Indian government has announced the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021. These rules lay out a ban on single-use plastic items by July 1, 2022. These include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic balloon sticks, plastic flags, ice cream sticks, plates, cups, glasses, straws, and cutlery. Plastic films around boxes will also have to be thicker than 100 micron. Compostable plastics will be exempt. This plan will go into effect next year, but has been in the works since 2018.

Not all plastic items are banned, though. Plastic bags will remain, but must increase in thickness so that they can become more reusable. The new bans have been criticized for not prohibiting plastic water bottles, which are a common and harmful form of waste. Regardless, the new Indian ban on single-use plastics is a big step in the right direction for the populous country. The laws also include an Extended Producer Responsibility—meaning the burden and responsibility of legal plastic waste will fall on importer or retailer. India joins the European Union and New Zealand, among others, in enacting similar bans on plastic items.

India has enacted a ban on a wide range of single-use plastics—the ban commences in July 2022.

Banning plastic straws etc

Photo: AMAROSY/DepositPhotos

h/t: [India Today]

Related Articles:

Madrid Is Planning an Urban Forest To Improve Air Quality, Lower Temperatures, and Fight Climate Change

U.N. Climate Report Reveals That We’re Destined for a Hotter Planet

20 Easy Ways to Help Save the Environment Every Day

‘Mr. Trash Wheel’ and His Baltimore Family Are Helping Keep Our Waters Clean

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Madrid Is Planning an Urban Forest To Improve Air Quality, Lower Temperatures, and Fight Climate Change
U.N. Climate Report Reveals That We’re Destined for a Hotter Planet
Study Shows That Bottled Water Is 3,500 Times More Harmful to the Environment Than Tap Water
20 Easy Ways to Help Save the Environment Every Day
Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel
Amazon Rainforest Is Now Releasing More Carbon Than It Absorbs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Leicester Is Turning All of Its Bus Stops Into Green Roof Pollinator Gardens for Bees
Astonishing Viral Video Shows an “Eye of Fire” Raging on the Gulf of Mexico
Japan’s “Tree Burials” Are Becoming a Popular Alternative to Traditional Gravesites
LEGO Unveils New Sustainable Toy Bricks Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles
New Zealand to Ban a Host of Single-Use Plastics by 2025
Toronto-Based Start Up Is Combatting Deforestation With Tree-Planting Drones

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.