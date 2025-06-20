Can You Spot the Snow Leopard Hidden In This Viral Photo?

Take a look at this photo by wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke. What do you see? At first glance, it simply looks like a few animals on a rocky cliff. But, hidden within this serene scene is a predator looking to attack.

Taken in Ladakh, India, with guests on an expedition for her company Wild Images Photo Tours, there's actually an elusive snow leopard in plain sight. If you don't see it, that's completely normal, as these cats are known for their ability to camouflage. In fact, it was only thanks to Vandyke's 25 years of experience tracking remote wildlife that she was able to catch the scene.

“The snow leopard in this photo is so well hidden that, when we had this experience with him,” she shares. “I was left wondering how many I might have walked past without knowing they are actually there.”

On this occasion, she and her guests had been tracking the snow leopard for five days when she spied a group of blue sheep on the hill. Knowing that the snow leopard was sleeping nearby and thinking that their presence might bring out the leopard's hunting instinct, the group waited. And thanks to that decision, they were handsomely rewarded when the snow leopard slinked into a hiding place behind a rock.

“Getting groundbreaking images like this requires a combination of patience, understanding your camera, and also having an understanding of snow leopard biology and behavior,” Vandyke tells My Modern Met. “With wildlife, it is never enough to really just know your camera. If you are aware of an animal's behavior, enough to be able to second-guess what it will do next, then you are going to get better images simply because you are ready for them.”

Even though the photograph was taken six years ago, it continues to make the rounds online, with people trying to figure out where the snow leopard is hidden. Calling it the “ultimate ‘Where's Waldo' wildlife image,” Vandyke is pleased by its success and hopes that it spurs people to think about the state of these rare, endangered animals.

“The issue is, although they camouflage well, they are still classified by the IUCN as Vulnerable or Endangered, depending on where they live. They fall victim to human wildlife conflict issues when they attack livestock and are then killed themselves. Sadly, in places where they are not protected, they are also trophy hunted.

“Thankfully, in Ladakh, they are very heavily protected and, because of this, it remains one of the best places in the world to see wild Snow Leopards. I hope that this photo raises awareness for their conservation through fascination. I hope it makes people take a second look and learn about Snow Leopards, rather than just idly scrolling past the photo.”

Still don't see the snow leopard? Scroll down and we'll make it easy for you.

Snow leopards are masters of camouflage.

While leading an expedition in Ladakh, India, photographer Inger Vandyke captured this well-camouflaged snow leopard stalking a group of blue sheep. Do you see it?

How about now?

Here’s an even closer look.

Inger Vandyke: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Inger Vandyke.