Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Can You Spot the Snow Leopard Hidden In This Viral Photo?

By Jessica Stewart on June 20, 2025

Hidden snow leopard by Inger Vandyke

Take a look at this photo by wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke. What do you see? At first glance, it simply looks like a few animals on a rocky cliff. But, hidden within this serene scene is a predator looking to attack.

Taken in Ladakh, India, with guests on an expedition for her company Wild Images Photo Tours, there's actually an elusive snow leopard in plain sight. If you don't see it, that's completely normal, as these cats are known for their ability to camouflage. In fact, it was only thanks to Vandyke's 25 years of experience tracking remote wildlife that she was able to catch the scene.

“The snow leopard in this photo is so well hidden that, when we had this experience with him,” she shares. “I was left wondering how many I might have walked past without knowing they are actually there.”

On this occasion, she and her guests had been tracking the snow leopard for five days when she spied a group of blue sheep on the hill. Knowing that the snow leopard was sleeping nearby and thinking that their presence might bring out the leopard's hunting instinct, the group waited. And thanks to that decision, they were handsomely rewarded when the snow leopard slinked into a hiding place behind a rock.

“Getting groundbreaking images like this requires a combination of patience, understanding your camera, and also having an understanding of snow leopard biology and behavior,” Vandyke tells My Modern Met. “With wildlife, it is never enough to really just know your camera. If you are aware of an animal's behavior, enough to be able to second-guess what it will do next, then you are going to get better images simply because you are ready for them.”

Even though the photograph was taken six years ago, it continues to make the rounds online, with people trying to figure out where the snow leopard is hidden. Calling it the “ultimate ‘Where's Waldo' wildlife image,” Vandyke is pleased by its success and hopes that it spurs people to think about the state of these rare, endangered animals.

“The issue is, although they camouflage well, they are still classified by the IUCN as Vulnerable or Endangered, depending on where they live.  They fall victim to human wildlife conflict issues when they attack livestock and are then killed themselves.  Sadly, in places where they are not protected, they are also trophy hunted.

“Thankfully, in Ladakh, they are very heavily protected and, because of this, it remains one of the best places in the world to see wild Snow Leopards.  I hope that this photo raises awareness for their conservation through fascination.  I hope it makes people take a second look and learn about Snow Leopards, rather than just idly scrolling past the photo.”

Still don't see the snow leopard? Scroll down and we'll make it easy for you.

Snow leopards are masters of camouflage.

Beautiful close-up photo of rare Snow Leopard.

Beautiful close-up photo of rare Snow Leopard. (Photo: sailorr/Depositphotos)

While leading an expedition in Ladakh, India, photographer Inger Vandyke captured this well-camouflaged snow leopard stalking a group of blue sheep. Do you see it?

Hidden snow leopard by Inger Vandyke

How about now?

Hidden snow leopard by Inger Vandyke

Here’s an even closer look.

Hidden snow leopard by Inger Vandyke

Inger Vandyke: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Inger Vandyke.

Related Articles:

Epic Snow Tiger Battle Wins 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year

Young Snow Leopard Bares Its Teeth at Camera in Wonderful Candid Photo

There’s a Snow Leopard Expertly Camouflaged in This Photo But Can You Spot It?

Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Flying Foxes Cooling Down in a River
Photographer Captures Adorable Portraits of Over 150 Baby Animals
Funny Early Entries of the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Wildlife Photographer Captures Mid-Air Battle of Two Birds Fighting for Dinner
Photographer Captures Epic Battle Between Great Blue Heron and a Snake
WildLOVE: Beautiful Portraits of Animals Who Look Like Photogenic Fashion Models

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts
Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl
Why This Photographer Dedicates Her Practice to the Quiet Strength of Horses [Interview]
A Street Savvy Fox Wins the 2025 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Extremely Rare All-White Orca Captured on Film in Hokkaido
Photographer Captures the Summertime Magic of Fireflies Swarming Japan’s Lush Forests [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.