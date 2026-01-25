Home / Inspiring

Discover the Japanese Philosophy of "Ichi-Go Ichi-E" Helps Us Live in the Present

By Emma Taggart on January 25, 2026
Japanese Tea Ceremony

Photo: chungking/Depositphotos

Most of us spend huge chunks of our day glued to phones and laptops, constantly checking emails, scrolling notifications, and refreshing the news. But these habits aren’t exactly healthy, and studies suggest our attention spans have steadily shrunk over the past 20 years. This may be alarming, but by consciously learning to focus on the present moment, we can lead happier, healthier lives with our attention span more intact. In Japan, this idea is summed up by ichi-go ichi-e, a phrase that translates to “one time, one meeting,” and encourages appreciation of fleeting moments.

Rooted in Buddhist thinking, ichi-go ichi-e (一期一会) is just one of many yojijukugo—short Japanese expressions made up of four kanji characters that capture complex concepts. The phrase is believed to come from a longer saying used by the 16th-century tea master Sen no Rikyū—ichi-go ni ichi-do (一期に一度).

The traditional Japanese tea ceremony is one example of how the Japanese apply ichi-go ichi-e. Rooted in Zen Buddhism, the practice turns tea-making into a meditative ritual, inviting you to slow down and appreciate each moment as a one-time experience.

Ichi-go ichi-e centers on mindfulness and gratitude, inviting us to fully savour each fleeting moment, regardless of whether it’s ordinary or special. Even if you have a familiar routine, like riding the train or eating a certain meal, no moment is the same. Ichi-go ichi-e encourages us to give these times our full attention, undistracted by phones or worries, so that we can find joy in the everyday. At the same time, ichi-go ichi-e teaches us that even difficult moments are fleeting, helping us find comfort in the passing of time.

To practice ichi-go ichi-e for yourself, try not to dwell on the past or think about what might happen in the future. Focus on the present moment, because you’ll only ever experience it once.

Find out more about the concept of ichi-go ichi-e in the video below.

Ichi-go ichi-e is the Japanese concept for treasuring every moment. Learn how it can help you slow down and live more mindfully.

Source: Ichigo Ichie: The Japanese Art of Appreciating Every Moment

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
