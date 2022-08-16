Having a child is big news. So, who is better qualified to give a “report” on what it's like having a baby than two news anchor pros? Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton—two anchors based in Washington, D.C.—made a parody news show with their newborn daughter. Narrated with the same inflection and seriousness as a typical broadcast, this funny video has already garnered over 10 million views on Twitter.

The clip begins with Reyes greeting her baby, “Good morning, Bella! It's 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers.” At that point, the video cuts to Burton, who is exiting a building as he delivers a report on the weather. “Well, JR, [it's a] beautiful day outside. As you can see, temps in the mid-80s, no humidity. Will we get to enjoy it?” he asks.

Then, the video takes a more comical turn, as they report on “an explosion at the diaper station.” Reyes is looking seriously at the camera as she says, “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody.” Her statement is followed by a close-up of their baby, Bella, who is the “suspect” in question. Later, Reyes delivers another humorous performance, as she recites “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in the recognizable news anchor intonation, transforming the song into its own bit of news.

News anchor parents Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton gave a funny news report about their baby daughter.

When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/E1z2J0kyQb — Jeannette Reyes (@Fox5DCJeannette) August 14, 2022

