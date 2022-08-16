Home / Funny

News Anchor Couple Turns Parenting Into a Funny Live News Report About Diaper Duty

By Margherita Cole on August 16, 2022
News Anchor Parents Give Funny Report About Daughter

Having a child is big news. So, who is better qualified to give a “report” on what it's like having a baby than two news anchor pros? Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton—two anchors based in Washington, D.C.—made a parody news show with their newborn daughter. Narrated with the same inflection and seriousness as a typical broadcast, this funny video has already garnered over 10 million views on Twitter.

The clip begins with Reyes greeting her baby, “Good morning, Bella! It's 9:52. Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we're not going to point any fingers.” At that point, the video cuts to Burton, who is exiting a building as he delivers a report on the weather. “Well, JR, [it's a] beautiful day outside. As you can see, temps in the mid-80s, no humidity. Will we get to enjoy it?” he asks.

Then, the video takes a more comical turn, as they report on “an explosion at the diaper station.” Reyes is looking seriously at the camera as she says, “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody.” Her statement is followed by a close-up of their baby, Bella, who is the “suspect” in question. Later, Reyes delivers another humorous performance, as she recites “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in the recognizable news anchor intonation, transforming the song into its own bit of news.

News anchor parents Jeannette Reyes and Robert Burton gave a funny news report about their baby daughter.

Jeannette Reyes: Twitter
Robert Burton: Twitter
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack

Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger

Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack
Woody Harrelson Wrote a Poem for His Adorable 8-Month-Old Doppelgänger
Scientist Admits His “Distant Star” Photo Is Actually Just a Slice of Chorizo
Senior Lady and Grocery Store Employee Have a Fake Stand-Off Every Time They See Each Other
5-Year-Old Dressed as Chucky the Doll Terrifies Adults in an Alabama Neighborhood
Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Mysterious Woman Wins Almost Every Single Award at District Fair
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels
Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall
Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]