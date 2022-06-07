Japanese Artist Makes Epic Suit of Armor Out of Traffic Cones

Japanese artist Kami Robo is known for his robot-themed art and his unconventional robot sculptures that he makes out of just about anything. In the past, he’s created everything from a rubber duck robot to a bionic Christmas tree star. And now, he’s made an eye-catching plastic suit of armor out of traffic cones.

Robo used 24 traffic cones in all to craft the intricate suit, and it’s so large that someone can actually fit inside. The artist even shared a video of the orange cone armor in action. And as the humanoid cone creature makes its way toward the camera, it looks like it stepped right out of a science-fiction movie.

Although the plastic suit of armor is unlikely to protect anyone from dangerous weapons, at least the traffic cone contraption is sure to convert the wearer into a walking caution sign. Just as long as they don’t step out into the street…because they’re likely to stop traffic.

I cut 24 traffic cones into small pieces and joined them together to make armor that I could wear. pic.twitter.com/rTAp1msxrd — 安居 智博 (@kami_robo_yasui) May 27, 2022

The plastic robot suit is so big that a person can even fit inside.

Robo has also made creative robots out of other unconventional materials, like rubber ducks, Halloween pumpkins, and Christmas tree stars.

