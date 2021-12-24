Painter Uses “Tunnel Vision” To Capture the Endless Beauty of Plant Life

Nature is full of dazzling plant life that often goes underappreciated. Painter Kateryna Mazhuha, however, employs a spectacular effect to bring out the best in each of her organic subjects. The Illinois-based artist captures pine cones, flower bouquets, and other plant life in oil paintings that appear as though they are being viewed in tunnel vision.

In this unique approach, Mazhuha orients her subject in the middle of the canvas. Then, she uses her palette to surround the flora with stripes of color, creating a starburst. This technique not only magnifies the vibrancy of the plant life, but it also draws the viewer's attention to the center of the mesmerizing design.

Regardless of her subject matter, Mazhuha is able to make it appear as though the plant continues forever in this expressive style. Brown-toned pine cones, for instance, stretch to each corner of the rectangular canvas as though they are being distorted through a camera lens. Similarly, a bouquet of yellow flowers becomes more abstract the further it moves away from the center.

You can purchase original oil paintings via Mazhuha's Etsy store, and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Artist Kateryna Mazhuha uses an incredible “tunnel vision” effect in her oil paintings of flowers and plants.

