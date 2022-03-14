Home / Inspiring / Good News

Canadian Millionaire Donated $3 Million to Plant 100,000 Daffodils That Now Bloom Every Spring

By Margherita Cole on March 14, 2022
100,000 Daffodils Donated by Canadian Millionaire are in Bloom

Blooming daffodils in Sidmouth, Devon, England (Photo: worldimage/Depositphotos)

If you take a walk in the picturesque countryside of Sidmouth in southwest England you will be greeted by a beautiful sight. A field of over 150,000 daffodils are blooming in the coastal town, creating a stunning sea of petals that welcomes spring. This annual bloom would not be possible without the donation of a generous investment banker, who left £2.3 million (almost $3 million) to the Sidmouth community association upon his death.

Born in 1938 near Totnes, England, Keith Owens spent 20 years in RAF service before retiring to Ottawa, Canada. When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2007, he made arrangements with Sidmouth's countryside conversation society known as the Sid Vale Association to use his estate to “support local projects, which made use of voluntary labour, and in particular to sustain the ambience and way of life, recognized in Sidmouth and its surroundings.”

Due to this generous contribution, 153,000 flowers were planted at over 50 sites in the Devon-county town, including snowdrops and crocus bulbs. However, it is the daffodils—situated on Peak Hill in Sidmouth—that are the stars of spring. “Every year it brings back memories of this man who did this amazing thing for the town,” says Ed Harrison of the Sidmouth Civic Society.

Canadian banker and millionaire Keith Owen left £2.3 million (almost $3 million) to the English town of Sidmouth in Devon county.

Sidmouth

Owen requested that his money be used to “support local projects,” so it was used to plant over 150,000 flowers, including daffodils, snowdrops, and crocus.

Daffodils in Sidmouth, Devon

Blooming daffodils in Sidmouth, Devon, England (Photo: leon78/Depositphotos)

h/t: [Good News Network, BBC]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
