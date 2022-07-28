Artist Leaves Stunning Handmade Pottery in Unexpected Places for People To Find and Keep

Next time you're on an outdoor excursion, be sure to be on the lookout for abandoned pottery pieces. Artist Kim Press from Sailing Adrift Studios regularly leaves some of her exquisite handmade pieces for people to take during her travels throughout the states and even other countries. Her only request is that they go to someone who will appreciate it.

Based in Texas, Press picked up pottery after being a stay-at-home mom for several years. She quickly became enamored with the activity and continued practicing her skills, and eventually, selling her work online. The first time she “abandoned” a piece of pottery was for an Instagram challenge. Press was so fond of the idea, however, that instead of letting it be a one-time thing, she made it a habit to bring her pottery along on her travels.

“I loved the idea that anyone could find my work,” she tells My Modern Met. “And I loved the idea that I could leave a piece of ‘me’ wherever I went. As of today, I have left my work in 36 states and three different countries.” Each bowl, mug, or plate is left with a handwritten note by Press, which tells whoever finds it that they are free to keep the item if it speaks to them. “I only ask that it be enjoyed, and if you like, you can let me know where it ends up,” Press writes in her notes.

You can purchase Press' pottery via her online shop and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Kim Press of Sailing Adrift Studios creates exquisite pieces of pottery.

Sometimes, she leaves her works in unexpected places.

Press “abandons” these pottery works with a note, inviting anyone to take them.

So far, she has left work in 36 states and three different countries.

Sailing Adrift Studios: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kim Press and Sailing Adrift Studios.

Related Articles:

Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold

Uncover the History of Ancient Greek Pottery and How It Evolved Over Centuries

Learn About the Fascinating History of Polish Bolesławiec Pottery