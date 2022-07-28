Home / Crafts

Artist Leaves Stunning Handmade Pottery in Unexpected Places for People To Find and Keep

By Margherita Cole on July 28, 2022
Abandoned Pottery by Kim Press

Next time you're on an outdoor excursion, be sure to be on the lookout for abandoned pottery pieces. Artist Kim Press from Sailing Adrift Studios regularly leaves some of her exquisite handmade pieces for people to take during her travels throughout the states and even other countries. Her only request is that they go to someone who will appreciate it.

Based in Texas, Press picked up pottery after being a stay-at-home mom for several years. She quickly became enamored with the activity and continued practicing her skills, and eventually, selling her work online. The first time she “abandoned” a piece of pottery was for an Instagram challenge. Press was so fond of the idea, however, that instead of letting it be a one-time thing, she made it a habit to bring her pottery along on her travels.

“I loved the idea that anyone could find my work,” she tells My Modern Met. “And I loved the idea that I could leave a piece of ‘me’ wherever I went. As of today, I have left my work in 36 states and three different countries.” Each bowl, mug, or plate is left with a handwritten note by Press, which tells whoever finds it that they are free to keep the item if it speaks to them. “I only ask that it be enjoyed, and if you like, you can let me know where it ends up,” Press writes in her notes.

Kim Press of Sailing Adrift Studios creates exquisite pieces of pottery.

Abandoned Pottery by Kim Press

Sometimes, she leaves her works in unexpected places.

Abandoned Pottery by Kim Press

Press “abandons” these pottery works with a note, inviting anyone to take them.

Abandoned Pottery by Kim Press

So far, she has left work in 36 states and three different countries.

Sailing Adrift Studios: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kim Press and Sailing Adrift Studios.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kim Press and Sailing Adrift Studios.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
