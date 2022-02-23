We're used to seeing sparkling blue, green, and crystal waters, but sometimes, nature throws a curveball. Located on the west coast of Australia is a candy-colored body of water called Hutt Lagoon. It is a saltwater lake that derives its pink color from the carotenoid-producing algae Dunaliella salina, a food-coloring agent and source of vitamin A. Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva—who is known for her fairytale fashion photography—sought out this special sight and captured its pastel rosy beauty in a new series.

“I dreamed about the pink lake for a long time, and it turned out to be better than in my dreams,” Makeeva tells My Modern Met. “Pools with different shades of red, pink, and sometimes yellow and blue. Pink salt on the shore, which glitters like snow—it looks like abstract paintings. Nature and its colors, in this case, did the magic.” Some of her pictures feature a model, who gives scope to the size of this lake. It contains sections of pink, red, blue, and yellow, and appears to disappear into the horizon. Strips of sand divide and surround the parcels of water.

Makeeva highlights the surreality of the lake's colors letting the pigmented body of water fill the entire composition. This way viewers are immersed in the sumptuous hues of Hutt Lagoon and its ambiance. In fact, without knowing what the subject matter is, these images could be interpreted as fantasy environments or even avant-garde paintings. However, Makeeva also includes overhead shots of the landscape which put the lake, and all of its wondrous qualities, in context with the beach.

Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva captures the spectacular sight of the Hutt Lagoon in Western Australia.

It is a saltwater lake that receives its incredible pink coloration from carotenoid-producing algae Dunaliella salina.

