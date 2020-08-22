Home / Design / Creative Products / Wish Your Dad a Very Happy Birthday With This Collection of Creative Products

Wish Your Dad a Very Happy Birthday With This Collection of Creative Products

By Margherita Cole on August 22, 2020
Dads can be some of the most daunting people to shop for. It can feel like you've only got few chances to find the perfect gift, and birthdays are one of them. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store carries an array of unique products that fathers are sure to love.

Is your dad a project-oriented sort of guy? If so, consider picking up a cool puzzle or game to enrich his downtime. Space aficionadoes and jigsaw geniuses will love the Four Point Moon Puzzle. It features 1,000 pieces and the clearest image of the Moon to date. Alternatively, the Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models workbook is the ideal gift for fans of architecture. Paper engineer Marc Hagan-Guirey outlined templates for 14 of Wright's structures that you can build through the art of kirigami.

If you're celebrating a big milestone, then you're probably looking for a statement gift to match the occasion. The Deskspace Solar System Series with Sun Lamp by creative brand DeskX is the ultimate desk accessory to bring the majesty of our solar system into his home. It features all eight planets (and Pluto) produced from specially sourced gemstones, and the sun is made from golden calcite that radiates a soothing light when turned on. This is a gift your dad will not soon forget.

Scroll down to browse our birthday gift ideas for dad and then head on over to My Modern Met Store to shop the entire collection.

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
