My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale: Get 15% Off Our Amazing Online Art Classes

With the Labor Day long weekend coming up, why not take some time for yourself and expand your creativity with an online art course? My Modern Met Academy offers a wide selection of top-rated courses from amazing artists and instructors. And for a limited time, you can enjoy 15% off any of our courses in celebration of the holiday, using the code longwknd15.

Create compelling and vibrant abstract landscapes in Elyse Dodge’s course, Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons. Dodge shows students how to use digital software to simplify a majestic mountainscape into colorful polygons, and subsequently translating your image onto a canvas. Learn tips and tricks on how to generate contrast and create clean, crisp lines, and end the course with the know-how to apply this process to other projects.

If you prefer a more intuitive approach, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings taught by Nitika Alé may be right up your alley. Learn more about the intuitive painting process, as well as some techniques that will help get into a more expressive and flow state of creativity. Alé’s lessons encourage students to keep their minds open to different forms of floral inspiration, but they also provide a gentle structure that is perfect for beginners.

Dimitra Milan’s Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting is another online art class we offer that works with a variety of mediums to achieve a distinctive art style. Milan’s dubbed this style “abstract realism,” and shows students how to achieve this look throughout a series of informative and focused lessons. Working in layers and different acrylic mediums, students will end the course with an atmospheric and materially complex painting showcasing a subject of their choice.

Rest and recharge this Labor Day weekend with one of My Modern Met Academy’s top-rated online, on-demand art classes. Whether you choose to work with paint, pencils, inks or threads, My Modern Met has a course for you. So, take advantage of our Labor Day sale from now until September 1 and use the code longwknd15 for 15% any of our courses. Happy creating!

