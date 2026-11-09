Here’s What the Stylish A-List Stars Wore To Support the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its biggest annual event on Saturday, November 7, 2026. It was the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala, an annual fundraiser that supports the institution’s initiative to make film a more prominent part of its curatorial programming while also aiding its broader mission. In this case, it includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming. The night was beyond successful; LACMA raised a record-breaking near $7 million.

The Art+Film Gala honors two creative forces as friends and supporters from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries gathering in their finest attire. This year’s event recognized artist Vija Celmins, a Latvian American artist known for her photorealistic paintings and drawings of natural environments and other phenomena, including ocean waves and night skies. It also honored filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his visually striking films, including the remake of Dune and its accompanying films.

Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio once again co-chaired the gala, making it a star-studded event. A-listers, dressed in their most fashionable frocks, posed in front of LACMA’s iconic Urban Light installation.

Attendees at the 2026 event often seemed to match the artwork’s neutral yet sparkling vibe. Many wore silver, shades of white, and dark tones. Alix Earle, in Gucci, wore a sparkly metallic fringe that cascaded down her body. The fringe was mostly untethered, meaning Earle could swish and freely move parts of the gown around, making it as playful as it was glittery. Anya Taylor-Joy kept a similar color scheme, wearing vintage Pierre Cardin Haute Couture. The sculptural garment featured structured ruffles that enveloped her in an ethereal mesh cloud. Model Alex Consani also wowed in a structured, dramatic Gucci gown. The all-black dress looked windswept, with a dramatic shoulder that extended far beyond Consani’s body as it twisted around her torso, looking equally spectacular at the bottom of the garment.

See more fashions from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala below.

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala took place on Saturday, November 7. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded night.