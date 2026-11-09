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Here’s What the Stylish A-List Stars Wore To Support the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala

By Sara Barnes on November 9, 2026
LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted its biggest annual event on Saturday, November 7, 2026. It was the 15th LACMA Art+Film Gala, an annual fundraiser that supports the institution’s initiative to make film a more prominent part of its curatorial programming while also aiding its broader mission. In this case, it includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming. The night was beyond successful; LACMA raised a record-breaking near $7 million.

The Art+Film Gala honors two creative forces as friends and supporters from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries gathering in their finest attire. This year’s event recognized artist Vija Celmins, a Latvian American artist known for her photorealistic paintings and drawings of natural environments and other phenomena, including ocean waves and night skies. It also honored filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his visually striking films, including the remake of Dune and its accompanying films.

Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio once again co-chaired the gala, making it a star-studded event. A-listers, dressed in their most fashionable frocks, posed in front of LACMA’s iconic Urban Light installation.

Attendees at the 2026 event often seemed to match the artwork’s neutral yet sparkling vibe. Many wore silver, shades of white, and dark tones. Alix Earle, in Gucci, wore a sparkly metallic fringe that cascaded down her body. The fringe was mostly untethered, meaning Earle could swish and freely move parts of the gown around, making it as playful as it was glittery. Anya Taylor-Joy kept a similar color scheme, wearing vintage Pierre Cardin Haute Couture. The sculptural garment featured structured ruffles that enveloped her in an ethereal mesh cloud. Model Alex Consani also wowed in a structured, dramatic Gucci gown. The all-black dress looked windswept, with a dramatic shoulder that extended far beyond Consani’s body as it twisted around her torso, looking equally spectacular at the bottom of the garment.

See more fashions from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala below.

The 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala took place on Saturday, November 7. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded night.

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Nicole Kidman (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Alix Earle (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Kylie Jenner (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Salma Hayek (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Sofía Vergara (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Julia Garner (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Olivia Munn (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Chloe Kim (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Monica Barbaro (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Candice Swanepoel (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Elsa Hosk (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Alex Consani (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Quenlin Blackwell (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Lindsey Vonn (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Jason Wu and Adeline Rudolph (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Anderson .Paak (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA Art+Film Gala 2026

Michael Govan, CEO, LACMA (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)

LACMA: Website | Instagram

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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