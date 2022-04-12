Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Releases Nostalgic ‘Back to the Future’ Set of All Three DeLoreans

By Larisa Crowder on April 12, 2022
All Three Versions of the LEGO DeLorean

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is one of the most instantly recognizable cars of all time due in large part to the much-beloved Back to the Future films. And now, thanks to a collaboration between LEGO and Universal, you can build your own mini vehicle. LEGO's new Back to the Future Time Machine set, released on April 1, is a 1,872-piece LEGO reproduction of Doc Brown's modified DeLorean. In fact, the 3-in-1 set includes pieces allowing builders to recreate all three versions of car, with the variations from each of the three films in the franchise, including the hover car version from Back to the Future II with fold-up tires.

Bob Gale, co-writer and co-producer of the trilogy, jokes, “Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense—although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

It's a set designed by fans for fans, full of carefully recreated details that invoke the nostalgia of the films. “I had so much fun reliving my favorite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure,” admits Sven Franic, LEGO set designer and self-proclaimed Back to the Future fan.

Some of the details of the set include a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, and printed dashboard dates. There are also many more Easter eggs for fans of the films, like swappable license plates, a banana, and a tin can. Of course, these are all in addition to Doc Brown and Marty McFly minifigures.

For anyone who loves LEGO and Back to the Future, this is the perfect set. “The shared timelessness of LEGO bricks and the Back to the Future franchise is something we really wanted to capture,” Franic points out. “We hope fans will enjoy racing through time in LEGO style.”

The Back to the Future Time Machine LEGO set retails for $169.99 USD, and is currently available to purchase via the LEGO website.

LEGO released their new Back to the Future Time Machine set, a reproduction of Doc Brown's modified 1981 DeLorean.

Back to the Future DeLorean LEGO SetBack to the Future DeLorean LEGO Set

It includes faithfully recreated details from the films, including a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, and swappable license plates.

LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine Set

The 3-in-1 set allows builders to recreate all three versions of car, with the variations from each of the three films in the franchise.

The Three Versions of the LEGO DeLoreanLEGO: Website | Amazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [HYPEBEAST]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

Guy Builds Detailed LEGO DeLorean with a Tiny Flux Capacitor

Photographer Uses a Toy DeLorean for a Spectacular ‘Back to the Future’ Shoot

LEGO Worked With NASA To Create Its Most Detailed Space Shuttle Discovery Set Yet

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Little Boy Realize His Drawing Has Been Turned Into a Huggable Plush Doll
Barbie: The History and Legacy of the World’s Most Famous Doll
This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room
37 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds
This 3,955-Piece ‘Home Alone’ LEGO Set Doubles as an Advent Calendar
20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released
30 Gifts for Board Game Lovers To Have Hours of Wholesome Fun
These Wooden Puzzle Toys Will Flex Your Imagination
Mattel Creates One-of-a-Kind Barbie Dolls Based on Female Heroes of the Pandemic
Mattel Honors Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka With a Barbie Doll in Her Likeness
LEGO Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Seinfeld’ by Releasing a Set Based on Jerry’s Apartment

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.