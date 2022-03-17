Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, organizations around the world have been stepping up to raise funds to help the embattled country. Chicago-based Citizen Brick, which makes custom LEGO minifigs, is doing its part in a unique and creative way. On Instagram in early March, they announced a special President Volodymyr Zelenskyy minifig and little Molotov cocktails, with all proceeds going to support Ukraine.

While the original post is no longer available, and was apparently pulled from Instagram because of the Molotov cocktails, the custom LEGO pieces were a hit and sold out. “As you may have noticed, the minifigs sold out almost immediately,” wrote Citizen Brick. “We made as many as possible in a frantic 24 hrs [sic], with the CB crew coming in on their day off to print.”

The retailer raised $16,540 that was donated to Direct Relief. This organization is working to send much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine. The fundraising effort was such a success that Citizen Brick decided to print another round of minifigs heralding President Zelenskyy. Their goal was to raise $100,000 and in less than 24 hours, it appears that they've met their goal, as the custom LEGO is once again sold out.

If you were hoping to get your hands on one, stay tuned to the Citizen Brick Instagram to see if they'll be issuing a new run or making other minifigs in support of Ukraine. For their part, the official LEGO company is also standing with Ukraine. They have announced a donation of $16.5 million to emergency relief efforts geared toward children and families. In addition, they have stopped shipments of LEGO products to Russia.

Citizen Brick has created a custom LEGO Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Molotov cocktails to raise money for Ukraine.



The Chicago-based retailer immediately sold out two rounds of minifigs with proceeds going to the Direct Relief charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citizen Brick (@citizenbrick)

Citizen Brick: Website | Instagram

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Citizen Brick.

