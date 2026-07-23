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Play-Doh Introduces ‘Blooms’ Kits for Adults To Create Floral Decor That Never Wilts

By Linnea Pejcha on July 23, 2026

Image of women playing with play-doh blooms kit.

Crafts aren’t just for kids. Everyone can benefit from hands-on, creative play. Play-Doh embraces that idea with its new Blooms by Play-Doh collection, a series of DIY kits that let adults create realistic floral arrangements at home. The launch marks an exciting new chapter for the iconic modeling compound, expanding the brand into the worlds of home decor and adult crafting.

A staple in households for more than 70 years, Play-Doh has built a legacy that few children’s brands can rival. Now, the company is inviting a new audience to rediscover the joy of molding and making. “The Play-Doh brand has always been about the limitless possibilities of imagination. That feeling doesn’t fade as you grow up, it evolves,” says Brian Baker, senior vice president of Play-Doh at Hasbro. “Blooms by Play-Doh serves that need, offering a more elevated, hands-on way to slow down, get lost in the process, and create something beautiful you can enjoy long after you’ve made it.”

The Blooms by Play-Doh line includes four different kits—Garden Bouquet,Meadow Bouquet, Rosy Bouquet, and Wildflower Bouquet—each designed to create a different style of floral arrangement.

The larger Garden Bouquet and Meadow Bouquet kits include materials for making up to 20 flowers, along with 20 sticks of floral-scented Play-Doh. They also feature the brand’s signature blooming tool, which uses a plunger, base, and interchangeable tube segments to shape petals, as well as flower-building pieces, stems and greenery, a multi-tool, a bouquet organizer, a clear display vase, and a specially formulated finishing spray that helps the flowers hold their shape once completed.

The smaller Rosy Bouquet and Wildflower Bouquet kits are designed to make approximately eight to 12 blooms. Each comes with floral-scented Play-Doh, a rolling pin and stamper, flower center attachments, stems and greenery, a shaping knife, a clear display vase, and the signature finishing spray to preserve your creations. Every kit also includes a step-by-step guide, making it easy for beginners and experienced crafters alike to create their own everlasting bouquet.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing creative outlet or a unique piece of handmade decor, Blooms by Play-Doh offers a playful way to bring a beautiful bouquet of flowers into your home, without worrying about them wilting a week later.

Blooms by Play-Doh is not yet available on the Play-Doh site, but can be found at a variety of other retailers. The kits start at $24.99 for the Rosy Petite Bouquet Kit and Wildflower Petite Bouquet Kit, while the larger Garden Bouquet Kit and Meadow Bouquet Kit retail for $39.99 each.

Play-Doh is launching the new Blooms by Play-Doh collection, a series of DIY kits that let adults create realistic floral arrangements at home.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

The larger Garden Bouquet and Meadow Bouquet kits include materials for making up to 20 flowers, along with 20 sticks of floral-scented Play-Doh.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

The smaller Rosy Bouquet and Wildflower Bouquet kits are designed to make approximately 8 to 12 blooms.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

Each comes with floral-scented Play-Doh, a rolling pin and stamper, flower center attachments, stems and greenery, a shaping knife, a clear display vase, and the signature finishing spray to preserve your creations.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit tools.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit tools.

Every kit also includes a step-by-step guide, making it easy for beginners and experienced crafters alike to create their own everlasting bouquet.

Play-Doh Blooms Kit

Play-Doh: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter

All images via Play-Doh. Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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