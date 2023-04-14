Home / Travel

Visit 135 Countries Aboard This Unique Cruise Ship for $30,000 a Year

By Regina Sienra on April 14, 2023
A life at sea cruises ship at sea

Lots of people dream of traveling around the world, but the logistics and price tag make it seem like a far-fetched dream. But what if you could explore all seven continents in just one go? Life at Sea Cruises is now offering a unique opportunity—a once-in-a-lifetime cruise that will visit 135 countries and 375 ports over the span of three years.

Travelers will sail around the world aboard the MV Gemini, a 30-year-old cruise ship. The vessel can accommodate up to 1,074 people in its 400 cabins. The company behind this adventure is Miray Cruises, which has three decades of experience in the cruise industry.

The MV Gemini will cover more than 130,000 miles, visiting both small ports and some of the largest cities on the planet. To make the most out of this, it will dock for up to seven nights in metropolises like Shanghai and Singapore. The route begins in South America, going down the Atlantic coast to Half Moon Island in Antarctica. It then heads north to visit Central America, Mexico, the Pacific coast of the U.S. and Canada, as well as Hawaii and Alaska.

From there, the vessel crosses the Pacific Ocean, reaching China, Japan, and South Korea before going down to Australia, the South Pacific, and Southern Asia. After some stops in India, the cruise then goes around Africa, visiting places such as Cape Town, Accra, and Casablanca. It then crosses the Strait of Gibraltar for a 177-day, 74-destination European tour.

On top of the many amenities that make a cruise trip fun while at sea—like two restaurants, a café, a pool deck, and nighttime entertainment—the cruise also hopes to attract digital nomads with top of the line remote working facilities, including high-speed wifi and conference rooms. “Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs,” says Mikael Petterson, Life at Sea Cruises' managing director. “There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers.” The cruise will also have a hospital with free medical visits, a pharmacy, and healthcare professionals that can even perform certain surgeries onboard.

The Life at Sea cruise will set sail from Istanbul on November 1, picking up passengers in Barcelona and Miami before going full speed into its worldwide voyage. The prices for this whirlwind adventure begin at $30,000 per person per year for those staying in the 130-square-foot “Virtual Inside” stateroom, and the larger Balcony Suites are up to $109,999 per person. All meals, drinks, and essentials are included.

If this cruise piques your wanderlust, you can take a look at its thorough itinerary and book a cabin at Life at Sea Cruises' website.

cabin at a life at sea cruise

Restaurant at life at sea cruises

deck at life at sea cruises

cabin at a life at sea cruisedeck at life at sea cruisesdeck at life at sea cruisesLife at Sea Cruises: Website | Instagram
h/t: [CNN]

All images via Life at Sea Cruises

