World’s First Solar-Powered Car Is Ready To Hit the Road

As electric vehicles become more common, there are innovators looking to improve the technology. This includes Lex Hoefsloot, CEO of Lightyear. After six years in development, the company has just released Lightyear 0, the world's first solar vehicle. Without the need for a charging station, this sleek electric vehicle can keep you on the road for seven months thanks to integrated solar panels.

Currently, most electric cars maximize their mileage by having a battery, which means that they're able to spend less time at charging stations and more time driving. However, these batteries not only increase the cars' carbon footprint during production, but they add weight and tie them to high-powered charging stations.

Lightyear 0 skirts this issue by ditching the battery. Instead, the car features curved solar arrays that keep it charged, whether drivers are commuting to work or are simply parked outdoors. The company estimates that, in optimal conditions, the car can power itself with 43 miles (70 km) of range per day. This means that drivers with a daily commute of 22 miles (35 km) could drive for months during the summer without needing to plug in.

In fact, they estimate that drivers in sunny areas could go for seven months without having to charge via a plug. If you live in an overcast environment, you'll still get two months of drive time. But what if you do need to plug in? This is where Lightyear continues to innovate. They claim that there's no need for a high-powered charging station and that the car will still charge at a rate of 20 miles (32 km) of range per hour with a regular plug and socket.

Lightyear's dedication to sustainability doesn't end with its solar panels. The entire design is meticulous in its use of recycled and sustainable materials. This includes an interior with plant-based leather and fabrics made from recycled PET bottles, as well as outer panels made from reclaimed carbon and residual carbon materials.

Now road legal, Lightyear 0 is arriving to consumers in Europe in November 2022. It will be produced in limited quantities with a price tag of $263,126 (€250,000). The goal is to then work toward a model aimed at high production with an accessible price point of $31,575 (€30,000). Lightyear estimates production on that model will start in late 2024 or early 2025.

Lightyear 0 is the world's first solar vehicle.

Integrated solar arrays allow for efficient charging, even when parked.

And if need be, any household plug can top up the car's range.

The contemporary interior uses sustainable materials.

The road-legal vehicle will be available to consumers in Europe in November 2022.

Lightyear: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [designboom]

All images via Lightyear.

Related Articles :

This Electric Car Battery Can Charge in Just 5 Minutes

This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution

Electric Sports Car with Solar Panel Exterior Drives All Day Without Being Recharged

UK is Experimenting with Electric Highways That Wirelessly Charge Cars While Driving