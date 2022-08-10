Little League Batter Comforts Upset Pitcher Whose Throw Hit Him in the Head

“Hey, you're doing just great” Oklahoma little leaguer gets hit in the head and then comforts the pitcher who is shaken up afterward pic.twitter.com/hYYLiy511K — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 9, 2022

Two young athletes displayed amazing sportsmanship at the Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The game determined whether a team from Pearland, Texas, or Tulsa, Oklahoma, would qualify for the Little League World Series. However, it was an unexpectedly endearing moment that stole the show.

In the first inning, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally threw a wild pitch that landed on the side of the Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis' head. At that moment, the play stopped and the catcher and umpire immediately checked on the batter to make sure he was okay. Thanks to the protection of his helmet, Jarvis was unharmed and was able to take his position at first base. (When a batter is hit by a pitched ball without swinging at it, they automatically advance to first base.)

As Jarvis was settling in at the base, however, he noticed that the pitcher was visibly shaken up. Shelton, who was so distraught at hitting the other player, was struggling to keep it together. So, Jarvis walked to the mound and offered him a hug. “Hey, you're doing just great,” Jarvis was heard saying. Shelton nodded and was clearly fighting tears, but he seemed to appreciate the kind gesture.

Soon more players and the Texas coach joined in so they could comfort him. It was a beautiful exchange of empathy between two young players on opposite teams, demonstrating that there is more to a game than just winning.

