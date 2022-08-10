Home / Inspiring

Little League Batter Comforts Upset Pitcher Whose Throw Hit Him in the Head

By Margherita Cole on August 10, 2022

Two young athletes displayed amazing sportsmanship at the Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The game determined whether a team from Pearland, Texas, or Tulsa, Oklahoma, would qualify for the Little League World Series. However, it was an unexpectedly endearing moment that stole the show.

In the first inning, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally threw a wild pitch that landed on the side of the Oklahoma batter Isaiah Jarvis' head. At that moment, the play stopped and the catcher and umpire immediately checked on the batter to make sure he was okay. Thanks to the protection of his helmet, Jarvis was unharmed and was able to take his position at first base. (When a batter is hit by a pitched ball without swinging at it, they automatically advance to first base.)

As Jarvis was settling in at the base, however, he noticed that the pitcher was visibly shaken up. Shelton, who was so distraught at hitting the other player, was struggling to keep it together. So, Jarvis walked to the mound and offered him a hug. “Hey, you're doing just great,” Jarvis was heard saying. Shelton nodded and was clearly fighting tears, but he seemed to appreciate the kind gesture.

Soon more players and the Texas coach joined in so they could comfort him. It was a beautiful exchange of empathy between two young players on opposite teams, demonstrating that there is more to a game than just winning.

Little league pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally threw a ball that hit the batter at the plate.

Little League Baseball Players Share Touching Moment

Afterward, Shelton was clearly shaken up, feeling guilty that he might have hurt the other player.

Little League Baseball Players Share Touching Moment

However, Isaiah Jarvis, the batter, was wearing a helmet and left unharmed.

Little League Baseball Players Share Touching Moment

So, when Jarvis noticed the pitcher was shaken up, he walked to the mound and offered Shelton a hug.

Little League Baseball Players Share Touching Moment

h/t: [Upworthy, HuffPost]

All images via ESPN.

Related Articles:

Grandma Makes Amazing Gundam Models to Bond With Her Grandchildren

No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In

Guy Turns Driveway Into Racetrack To Entertain Little Boy Who Wouldn’t Stay Off

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Self-Taught Senior Builds Jet Engine Go Kart and Takes It for a Wild Ride
Bride Gives $3,000 Wedding Dress Away, Then Starts a Nonprofit
Billionaire Mark Cuban Has Created a Company Selling Affordable Prescription Drugs
RIP Nichelle Nichols: Celebrating the Activist and Actress Who Played Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’
This Butcher Shop Has a Policy To Always Offer Stray Animals Some Tasty Treats
Surgeons Use Virtual Reality To Separate 3-Year-Old Conjoined Twins With Fused Brains

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kind Man Has Passed Out Over $13,000 in Ones and Fives To Complete Strangers Since 2014
Loving Daughter Snuck Her Dad His Favorite Cocktail on His Final Day Alive
Woman From ‘Napalm Girl’ Photo Receives Her Final Burn Treatment 50 Years Later
Google Pays Tribute to Uvalde School Shooting Victim’s Colorful Artwork
Teen Mom Can’t Find Babysitter So She Takes Her 1-Year-Old Son as Her Date to Prom
16-Year-Old Boy Rocked a Red Gown to Prom and His Classmates Were So Excited for Him

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]