Guy Turns Driveway Into Racetrack To Entertain Little Boy Who Wouldn’t Stay Off

When a man named Dave started receiving nightly alerts from his home security system, he discovered that a neighborhood kid was trespassing on his driveway every day. The little tyke couldn’t help but take advantage of smooth pavement on Dave’s property and, as a result, was captured on camera on multiple occasions enjoying a sneaky ride around the driveway on his bike. However, rather than chase away his daily visitor, Dave decided to welcome him.

“Every night I would get an alert from my driveway security camera, and at first I was a bit annoyed, but then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert,” reveals Dave. “And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea.” One evening, Dave drew a makeshift racetrack on his driveway using chalk. It wasn’t long before the young boy showed up to enjoy the winding route. He’s captured on camera excitedly biking his way towards the finish line. Each time it rained, Dave created a new track, and each one became more elaborate over time. The little boy would come every day and improve his racing skills. In one clip, he and his parents wave at the camera as a thank you.

The fun didn’t stop with one kid, though. The homemade racetrack caught the attention of the entire neighborhood, and soon more kids—and even adults—started showing up to ride their bikes on Dave’s driveway. Dave says, “What transpired has turned into the best part of an otherwise dreary pandemic summer.”

Dave’s passion for racing goes beyond his front yard, though. He works as a motorcycle safety instructor, and he even has a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing riding techniques and tips called CanyonChasers. For more of Dave’s neighborhood racetrack updates, you can follow him on Instagram.

Dave / CanyonChasers: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Dave / CanyonChasers.

