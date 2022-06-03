Home / Inspiring / Good News

No One Would Sign This Sixth Grader’s Yearbook, Until Some Older Kids Stepped In

By Jessica Stewart on June 3, 2022

Getting your yearbook signed is, for many kids, a fun end-of-year ritual that preserves memories. But for 12-year-old Brody Ridder, it did not start out as a happy occasion. When the sixth grader from Westminster, Colorado, was picked up by his mother, she noticed that he didn't have his usual cheerful disposition. Remembering that she'd received an email about school yearbooks being delivered that day, she asked him if he'd gotten a lot of his friends to sign his book. And that's when he began to cry.

Except for notes by two teachers, the pages were almost blank. It turns out that many of the kids in class refused to sign Brody's yearbook when he asked. “A couple of his classmates jotted down their names—but there were no messages,” shared his mother Cassandra. “There was nothing about how smart, funny and awesome he is.”

Instead, Brody had signed his yearbook himself. He left a heartbreaking message that read, “I hope you make some more friends.”

Devastated for her son, Cassandra posted Brody's empty yearbook to a Facebook page for parents from the school. Along with the photo, she wrote, “My poor son. Doesn’t seem like things are getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.”

Cassandra says that Brody, who is interested in chess, fencing, and dinosaurs, is misunderstood by his classmates, who can't relate to his interests. When he comes home, he reports to his mom that he's made fun of because his “ears stick out” and because he's thin. He sits alone at lunch and plays by himself at recess. But after her Facebook message, it looks like Brody may not be sitting alone for long.

One day after posting the message, Cassandra got an incredible text message from Brody. It said, “Facebook this,” alongside a picture of his yearbook filled with messages and signatures.

After Cassandra's messages, older kids took it upon themselves to visit Brody. He had messages from kids in junior high and high school. They filled the pages with messages that told him “you are so loved, don't listen to kids who tell you different” and “you're worth it and you matter.” Some even left their phone numbers so that Brody could reach out to them.

Brody told his mom, “This is the best day ever.” And unsurprisingly, the same kids who had refused to sign his yearbook were suddenly in line to leave him a message. Now, he's looking forward to seventh grade and enjoying school with all of his new friends.

12-year-old Brody Ridder was devastated when his classmates wouldn't sign his yearbook.

But when older kids came to visit and sign it instead, he was left with a whole new group of friends.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Boy Bullied for His Homemade UT Shirt Design Gets 4-Year Scholarship to University

Young Student Nicknamed “Trash Girl” Defies Bullies And Continues to Pick Up Litter

Boy Made Fun of for ‘Tony Stark’ Costume Finds Superhero Strength To Stand Up To Bullies

Compassionate Dad Confronts His Son’s Bully With Kindness to Forge an Unlikely Friendship

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Life-Changing Gift From Kind Customer Moves Starbucks Barista to Tears
San Diego Zoo Celebrates First Male Golden Takin Calf Born in Western Hemisphere
Central Park Birdwatcher Christian Cooper Gets His Own National Geographic TV Show
Texas Restaurant Owner Has Been Giving Away Cans of Baby Formula in Face of National Shortage
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Pays off Student Debt of LA Art College Graduates

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Delivers Healthy Baby on Side of the Road With Her Kids Waiting in the Car
Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Build Performing Arts Center on New Compton High School Campus
Incredible Group of Strangers Rush to Rescue a Woman Who Passed Out While Driving
Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of How Much Her Daughter Has Grown in Just One Year
Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Receives Medal From Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University After 30 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.