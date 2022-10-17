Home / Entertainment / Movies

Get a First Look at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Poster Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel

By Sara Barnes on October 17, 2022

Disney made a big splash this year when it released a trailer for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. It was a historic occasion; singer and actor Halle Bailey was revealed to be taking on the role of the first Black Ariel, and little girls are so happy about it. Now, they’ve got a new reason to be excited all over again. Bailey just revealed the first official poster for the film.

The poster shows Bailey (as Ariel) looking longingly toward the surface of the water, which essentially sets the whole story in motion. Her red hair flows as her shimmering iridescent tail is draped over rocks and onto the ocean floor. All at once, the image captures the beauty and magic of the story by recalling the 1989 animated film while whetting our appetite for what’s to come.

In addition to sharing the film poster, Bailey also revealed the date of its premiere. “Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” she tweeted. “Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023.”

Disney has a film poster for the live-action The Little Mermaid to accompany the teaser trailer it released earlier this year:

h/t: [People]

