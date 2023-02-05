Home / Video

This Device Will Verify if You Actually LOL’d at Your Friend’s Joke

By Madyson DeJausserand on February 5, 2023
LOL Verifier device by Brian Moore

Initialism, aka the abbreviation of letters, is common speak on the internet. But, it might not always be the most accurate. Otherwise, the early 2010s would have been plagued with thousands of people actually rolling on the floor, hysterically laughing. Although it’s not required to follow the internet slang you use to a T, hilarious inventor Brian Moore plans on changing that.

Moore has created the LOL Verifier, a device that allows you to say you’re LOLing only if you are truly laughing out loud. It’s a small plastic device that sits beside your computer’s keyboard, looking at what you’re typing and listening to verify if you’re being honest. If you type “LOL” and the LOL Verifier hears a chuckle, it will automatically add a verification note to your message and let you carry on. If you don’t laugh, it will replace your deceitful acronym with an alternative phrase that gets the point across, like, “That’s funny.”

The tiny device was carefully crafted with plastic, silicon, microcontrollers, and an LED light that glows green or red, depending on if a chortle was let out or not. Moore recorded more than 100 different laughs for the machine’s learning algorithm, giving it the perfect base to detect whether or not Moore laughed. So while the device may not accurately detect laughter for other users, it’s still a great gag that provided a lot of TikTok users with a good laugh. With nearly a million views and over 100,000 likes, it seems there could be a consumer base for his goofy gadget.

Moore describes the intention behind his invention as, “Bringing authenticity to the least authentic place: the internet.” He also teased his next big concept: the LMAO verifier. Let’s hope that one won’t hit the market anytime soon.

Hilarious inventor Brian Moore has created the LOL Verifier, a small device that will only let you type LOL if you are actually laughing out loud.

@lanewinfield LOL Verifier: a device that only lets you type lol if you’ve truly laughed out loud. #lol #hardware #lolverifier #dumbtechnology #keyboard ♬ original sound – Brian Moore

Brian Moore: Website | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

How Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” Became an Iconic Part of Internet Culture

Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live

Artist Turns Meme-tastic Internet Cats Into Equally as Funny Sculptures

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Drops a GroPro off a Pier and Captures the Aquatic Creatures Who Swim By
Engineering YouTubers Build the World’s Biggest Six-Legged Rideable Robot
YouTuber MrBeast Helps Cure 1,000 People’s Blindness
Watch How Colorful Japanese Manhole Covers Are Made on This Short Documentary
Mesmerizing Stop-Motion Video Uses 12,000 Leaves To Explore Shapes and Colors of Foliage
Webcam Captures Bald Eagle Delivering Two Eggs in Southern California

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Husband Calling Contest Is Real and It’s as Hilarious as You Would Think
Ordinary Photos of a House Party Are Actually an AI-Generated Event
AI Chatbots Now Let You Talk to Historical Figures Like Shakespeare and Andy Warhol
Energy Converter Harnesses the Power of Waves To Turn Heaving Currents Into Electricity
Man Remarkably Takes Picture of Himself Every Single Day for 15 Years
Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Whale Watching Boat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.