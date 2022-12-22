LEGO Releases a ‘Home Alone’ Set for Fans to Relive the Shenanigans From the Beloved Movie

When it comes to holiday movies, everyone has a favorite. Whichever it may be, there’s no denying that Home Alone always has a place on the best-of list. This holiday classic has enchanted audiences since its release in 1990, and the lore around it only grows with each passing year thanks to its amazing cast and memorable moments. Now, LEGO has released a 3,955-piece set inspired by one of the most iconic elements of the movie—the amazing house where Kevin McAllister, the main character, lives and fends off the Wet Bandits, two burglars who think the entire family is gone for Christmas.

This detailed LEGO set allows you to reenact your favorite scenes, from when Kevin puts on aftershave in front of the mirror to the moving reunion with his mom at the end of the film. However, no Home Alone LEGO set would be complete without all the booby traps Kevin relies on to fight the intruders, from the iron Marv takes to the face—the mark of which can be seen on the burglar's minifig—to the tarantula that escapes Kevin's older brother's room.

Just as iconic as the house is Harry and Marv's blue grey van, so of course the design team made it part of the set. It features five minifigures—Kevin, his mom, Marv, Harry, and even “Old Man” Marley, who Kevin inspires to make amends with his son in one of the movie's most endearing scenes. The best part about the McAllister house set is that it can be opened, revealing all the rooms and hideouts that can be seen in the movie—including the basement and the treehouse.

While the connection between the movie and the holiday season is undeniable, the outdoor holiday decoration of the brick house furthers the festive feeling, making it the perfect Christmas gift for a movie lover.

The Home Alone set is now available on LEGO's online store and Amazon.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Uncrate]

All images via LEGO.

