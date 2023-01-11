Man Remarkably Takes Picture of Himself Every Single Day for 15 Years

Perusing photo albums is a fun way to look back on years past; seeing what friends and family looked like so long ago, the clothes you’d all wear, the adventures you’d have. For Jordan Wilson, he wanted something a bit more accurate and tangible. At just 13 years old, he decided he would take a picture of himself every single day. And for the next 15 years, he did just that. Then, he compiled it into an incredible video.

Wilson stood in the same pose, at nearly the same distance and angle away from the camera, every day from December 25, 2007 to December 25, 2022. When different milestones are reached, he compiles thousands of images into a striking video. So far, he has posted a video to commemorate 1,000 days, 5 years, and 10 years. His most popular video in the series has been the decade-spanning one, garnering around 21 million views. This most recent installment, though, paints an even more vivid picture of life.

Wilson reveals that he used the same digital camera from 2007 to 2020. He notes, “There’s a few photos around 3:40 with light flares showing up at the bottom of the photos.” It turns out that that was a sign of when the first camera he was using started to die. To keep the photos as consistent as possible, Wilson found the exact same model of camera from 2007.

To put the images together into a video, he explains, “I spent ages playing around with a program called Affign, but it wasn’t working properly for me.” Wilson finally landed on the program DaVinci Resolve, since it has a time-lapse stabilization option. The result is a fast-paced video where Wilson’s eyes are in the same position in every frame, looking directly at the viewer.

This intimate documentation of growth and life, as well as Wilson’s commitment, has left viewers in incredible awe. One viewer reflected on the passage of time, especially during a period of time where so much growth occurs: “Despite the many obstacles in life, and the many marks in life that are displayed throughout the years…the decision that 13 year old made to stick to something everyday no matter what, shows…their determination to accomplish the things their hearts desire at their most innocent core.” They continue, “This is insanely beautiful in more ways than I can comprehend.” Another commented, “That was a trip. Thanks for letting us experience your life like that.”

When asked whether or not Wilson will continue taking a photo every day, he says, “Can't see any reason to stop now!”

Scroll down to see the incredible depiction of the last 15 years of Wilson’s life.

At just 13 years old, Jordan Wilson decided he would take a picture of himself every single day. And for the next 15 years, he did just that. The result is a fast-paced, remarkable video that intimately depicts life and growth.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Mesmerizing Timelapse Captures Huge Cloudburst “Tsunami” Moving Across Austrian Lake

Photographer Captures Portraits of “Childhood” From All Around the World

See Why It Took 15 Years To Make the ‘Fantastic Fungi’ Time-Lapse Documentary

30 Sweet Photos of Children on Their Adoption Day After Years of Being in Foster Care