Mattel Releases Jurassic Park Playset in Celebration of the Movie’s 30th Anniversary

The movie Jurassic Park is a favorite of many who were kids in the 90s, and as such, is still viewed with nostalgia. Since the movie recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, Mattel Creations decided to mark the occasion by spotlighting some of the most iconic elements of this Steven Spielberg-directed film in a highly detailed playset.

The Jurassic World The Gates set features a motorized entrance that welcomes visitors to the thrilling theme park. Mattel expertly captured every detail from the iconic movie and brought it to life in toy form—from the torches on the sides to the manual override on the maintenance panel.

The set also includes the colorful Ford Explorer #5, with red stripes, the park logo, and a sunroof on the exterior, and even a perfect copy of the interior, including the painted radio. As this sci-fi story wouldn't move forward without its human characters, the set features figurines of Lex Murphy and her younger brother, Tim, as well as that poor goat the staff intended to feed to the dinosaurs.

Ultimately, there would be no Jurassic Park without its bone-chilling T. Rex, which takes center stage on this set. As scary-looking as it is in the film, the model T. Rex bears a remarkable likeness and is not only posable but also highly realistic with intricately textured skin.

Sadly, the Jurassic World The Gates crowdfunding campaign closed on July 26, and it failed to meet the 5,000-backers threshold it needed to be produced. Still, this playset is something that any Jurassic Park fan would have loved to commemorate the first time they saw this exciting blockbuster.

To stay up to date with new campaigns and other cool products, make sure to visit Mattel Creation's website.

