Home / Animals

Illuminating Documentary Follows Millions of Tadpoles in Their Underwater Journey

By Arnesia Young on February 21, 2021
Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration Documentary by Maxwel Hohn

How often do you think about the humble (but nonetheless incredible) tadpole? If you're nature photographer and videographer Maxwel Hohn, the answer is quite a bit. He has spent four years capturing the daily migration patterns of western toad tadpoles across the depths of an isolated lake on Vancouver Island, British Colombia.

The tadpoles’ perilous journey has not been documented on this scale before, but now, thanks to Hohn, footage of this rarely-seen phenomena is available for the enjoyment of viewers everywhere. His award-winning documentary titled Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration is an intimate snapshot of the daily lives of these little creatures with stunning underwater cinematography that carries you along on their subaqueous procession.

“People don’t think of tadpoles as being photogenic, but when you take the time to look at their features, they’re actually very cute,” Hohn narrates in his eight-minute documentary. “They have a permanent smile on their face that you form an instant connection with. Witnessing their journey each day, there’s a strong emotional bond I can’t help but feel.”

Hohn’s documentary is available to view for free on Youtube and Vimeo. To see more of his amazing work, visit the photographer’s website.

Nature photographer and videographer Maxwel Hohn captures the incredible migratory journey of tadpoles in this short nature documentary:

Maxwel Hohn: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube
h/t: [kottke]

All images via Maxwel Hohn.

Related Articles:

Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature

This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real

Bask in the Beauty of Nature With These Colorful Animal-Inspired Puzzles

Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Captures Adorable Laughing Dormouse Perched on a Flower
9-Year-Old Dance Prodigy Dances Her Way Through the Day To Reach 10,000 Steps
This Incredible Video of Snowflakes Melting in Reverse Is Mesmerizing
Newly Discovered “Nano-Chameleon” Is the World’s Smallest Known Reptile
Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand
Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Uplifting Ad Tells Heartfelt Story of a Dad Loving His Son for Exactly Who He Is
Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers
This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real
Oklahoma City Zoo Shares Incredible Video of Elephant Calf Ultrasound
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.