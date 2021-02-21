Illuminating Documentary Follows Millions of Tadpoles in Their Underwater Journey

How often do you think about the humble (but nonetheless incredible) tadpole? If you're nature photographer and videographer Maxwel Hohn, the answer is quite a bit. He has spent four years capturing the daily migration patterns of western toad tadpoles across the depths of an isolated lake on Vancouver Island, British Colombia.

The tadpoles’ perilous journey has not been documented on this scale before, but now, thanks to Hohn, footage of this rarely-seen phenomena is available for the enjoyment of viewers everywhere. His award-winning documentary titled Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration is an intimate snapshot of the daily lives of these little creatures with stunning underwater cinematography that carries you along on their subaqueous procession.

“People don’t think of tadpoles as being photogenic, but when you take the time to look at their features, they’re actually very cute,” Hohn narrates in his eight-minute documentary. “They have a permanent smile on their face that you form an instant connection with. Witnessing their journey each day, there’s a strong emotional bond I can’t help but feel.”

Hohn’s documentary is available to view for free on Youtube and Vimeo. To see more of his amazing work, visit the photographer’s website.

Nature photographer and videographer Maxwel Hohn captures the incredible migratory journey of tadpoles in this short nature documentary:

Maxwel Hohn: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube

h/t: [kottke]

All images via Maxwel Hohn.

Related Articles:

Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature

This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real

Bask in the Beauty of Nature With These Colorful Animal-Inspired Puzzles

Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World