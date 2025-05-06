Met Gala 2025: The Most Tailored, Dapper, and Dandy Red Carpet Looks

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Met Gala. Known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” Vogue‘s annual affair raises money for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. It also marks the opening of the exhibition on which the fête is based. For 2025, the theme was “Tailored for You,” inspired by the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The new show examines 300 years of Black fashion and the history of Black dandyism.
As with every year of the Met Gala, the theme was open to interpretation. But due to the tailoring and menswear elements, the overall vibe of the looks was more structured—think less ballgowns (unless you were Diana Ross) and more suits. We saw this in outfits worn by Zendaya and Rihanna. Because the theme also included dandyism, which at its core celebrates individuality, we also saw accessories. Actor Lupita Nyong’o captured this with a three-piece suit complete with a cape, boater hat, and a brooch.
When the 2025 Met exhibition was announced in October 2024, the political landscape was very different. It was before the U.S. presidential election, where Kamala Harris was wrapping up her campaign as the first Black woman to ever top a major-party ticket. (She was also at last night's event.) Now, President Trump has gutted the federal government, including arts organizations and cultural institutions, and targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and race-related programming. The 2025 Met Gala, with its celebration and spotlight on Black designers and stylists, could also be seen as an act of resistance.
Superfine: Tailoring Black Style was created by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Met’s Costume Institute. It’s based on a 2009 academic text titled Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, professor and chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University. Miller was brought on as a guest curator for the exhibition.
Scroll down to see some of the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala.
The 2025 Met Gala celebrated Black fashion designers and stylists, with Anna Wintour at the helm with co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo.
Diana Ross
View this post on Instagram
Janelle Monáe
Colman Domingo
View this post on Instagram
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith
Teyana Taylor
Brian Tyree Henry
Imaan Hammam
Lupita Nyong'o
View this post on Instagram
Rihanna
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Doechii
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo
View this post on Instagram
Cardi B
View this post on Instagram
Tessa Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion
Regé-Jean Page
Damson Idris
View this post on Instagram
Bad Bunny
Tramell Tillman
Andre 3000
Hunter Schafer
Angel Reese
Halle Bailey
View this post on Instagram
Whoopi Goldberg
Lizzo
View this post on Instagram
Laura Harrier
View this post on Instagram
Jenna Ortega
Sabrina Carpenter
View this post on Instagram
Chappell Roan
View this post on Instagram
Walton Goggins
