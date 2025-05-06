Home / Design / Style

Met Gala 2025: The Most Tailored, Dapper, and Dandy Red Carpet Looks

By Sara Barnes on May 6, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Met Gala. Known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” Vogue‘s annual affair raises money for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. It also marks the opening of the exhibition on which the fête is based. For 2025, the theme was “Tailored for You,” inspired by the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The new show examines 300 years of Black fashion and the history of Black dandyism.

As with every year of the Met Gala, the theme was open to interpretation. But due to the tailoring and menswear elements, the overall vibe of the looks was more structured—think less ballgowns (unless you were Diana Ross) and more suits. We saw this in outfits worn by Zendaya and Rihanna. Because the theme also included dandyism, which at its core celebrates individuality, we also saw accessories. Actor Lupita Nyong’o captured this with a three-piece suit complete with a cape, boater hat, and a brooch.

When the 2025 Met exhibition was announced in October 2024, the political landscape was very different. It was before the U.S. presidential election, where Kamala Harris was wrapping up her campaign as the first Black woman to ever top a major-party ticket. (She was also at last night's event.) Now, President Trump has gutted the federal government, including arts organizations and cultural institutions, and targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and race-related programming. The 2025 Met Gala, with its celebration and spotlight on Black designers and stylists, could also be seen as an act of resistance.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style was created by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Met’s Costume Institute. It’s based on a 2009 academic text titled Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, professor and chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University. Miller was brought on as a guest curator for the exhibition.

Scroll down to see some of the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated Black fashion designers and stylists, with Anna Wintour at the helm with co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo.

 

Diana Ross

Embed from Getty Images

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Janelle Monáe

Embed from Getty Images

 

Colman Domingo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)

 

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Jodie Turner-Smith

Embed from Getty Images

 

Teyana Taylor

Embed from Getty Images

 

Brian Tyree Henry

Embed from Getty Images

 

Imaan Hammam

Embed from Getty Images

 

Lupita Nyong'o

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by cineatomy (@cineatomy)

 

Rihanna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

 

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Doechii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Cardi B

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Tessa Thompson

Embed from Getty Images

 

Megan Thee Stallion

Embed from Getty Images

 

Regé-Jean Page

Embed from Getty Images

 

Damson Idris

Embed from Getty Images

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger)

 

Bad Bunny

Embed from Getty Images

 

Tramell Tillman

Embed from Getty Images

 

Andre 3000

Embed from Getty Images

 

Hunter Schafer

Embed from Getty Images

 

Angel Reese

Embed from Getty Images

 

Halle Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Whoopi Goldberg

Embed from Getty Images

 

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@themetgalaofficial)

 

Laura Harrier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gap (@gap)

 

Jenna Ortega

Embed from Getty Images

 

Sabrina Carpenter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofcial)

 

Chappell Roan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

 

Walton Goggins

Embed from Getty Images

Related Articles:

Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks

Striking Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles

Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress Transforms From Bronze To Green Like the Statue of Liberty

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Engineers Develop T-Rex Leather Handbags Made From Dinosaur DNA
Ukrainian Man Experiencing Homelessness Becomes Unexpected Style Icon
Trendy, Pointy Shoes From the Middle Ages Confirm the Old Adage That Beauty—or at Least Fashion—Is Pain
Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections
These ‘Great Wave’ Penny Loafers Let You Flaunt an Iconic Piece of Art History With Every Step You Take
The Louvre’s First-Ever Fashion Exhibition Is a Sprawling Ode to Haute Couture’s Lavish History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District
Fashion Designer Redefines the Limits of the Body Through Her Dynamic and Inventive Haute-Couture Garments
Zendaya Stars in Colorful Campaign for Relaunch of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Line
Takashi Murakami Collaborates With Louis Vuitton To Bring Back Iconic Colorful Accessories From the 2000s
Clothing Brand Prints Tags With Faces of Workers Who Make Each Garment
Ultra-Light Pocket-Sized Daypack Lets You Travel Light and Go Green

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.