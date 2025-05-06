Met Gala 2025: The Most Tailored, Dapper, and Dandy Red Carpet Looks

Embed from Getty Images

The first Monday in May can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Met Gala. Known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” Vogue‘s annual affair raises money for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. It also marks the opening of the exhibition on which the fête is based. For 2025, the theme was “Tailored for You,” inspired by the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The new show examines 300 years of Black fashion and the history of Black dandyism.

As with every year of the Met Gala, the theme was open to interpretation. But due to the tailoring and menswear elements, the overall vibe of the looks was more structured—think less ballgowns (unless you were Diana Ross) and more suits. We saw this in outfits worn by Zendaya and Rihanna. Because the theme also included dandyism, which at its core celebrates individuality, we also saw accessories. Actor Lupita Nyong’o captured this with a three-piece suit complete with a cape, boater hat, and a brooch.

When the 2025 Met exhibition was announced in October 2024, the political landscape was very different. It was before the U.S. presidential election, where Kamala Harris was wrapping up her campaign as the first Black woman to ever top a major-party ticket. (She was also at last night's event.) Now, President Trump has gutted the federal government, including arts organizations and cultural institutions, and targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and race-related programming. The 2025 Met Gala, with its celebration and spotlight on Black designers and stylists, could also be seen as an act of resistance.

Superfine: Tailoring Black Style was created by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Met’s Costume Institute. It’s based on a 2009 academic text titled Slaves to Fashion by Monica L. Miller, professor and chair of Africana Studies at Barnard College, Columbia University. Miller was brought on as a guest curator for the exhibition.

Scroll down to see some of the best looks from the 2025 Met Gala.

The 2025 Met Gala celebrated Black fashion designers and stylists, with Anna Wintour at the helm with co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo.

Diana Ross

Janelle Monáe

Colman Domingo

Zendaya

Jodie Turner-Smith

Teyana Taylor

Brian Tyree Henry

Imaan Hammam

Lupita Nyong'o

Rihanna

Angela Bassett

Doechii

Cynthia Erivo

Cardi B

Tessa Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion

Regé-Jean Page

Damson Idris

Bad Bunny

Tramell Tillman

Andre 3000

Hunter Schafer

Angel Reese

Halle Bailey

Whoopi Goldberg

Lizzo

Laura Harrier

Jenna Ortega

Sabrina Carpenter

Chappell Roan

Walton Goggins

