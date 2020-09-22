In celebration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th anniversary, The Met Store collaborated with Kidrobot to release a limited-edition collection of Dunny figurines that are inspired by the institution's permanent collection.

If you aren't familiar with Dunnys, they're collectible vinyl art toys originally created by entrepreneur Paul Budnitz and artist Tristan Eaton, and they've been produced by Kidrobot since 2004. In the past, the cute characters with bunny-like ears have featured the works of ground-breaking graffiti and contemporary artists as well as illustrators. This new series, however, takes a more classical approach. The Kidrobot x The Met Dunny collection highlights iconic artists throughout history such as Vincent van Gogh, Piet Mondrian, Katsushika Hokusai, and more.

Featuring all-over printed graphics, each “Masterpiece Dunny” wears famous paintings like body art. There are a few eight-inch models: one with Van Gogh’s Irises; another featuring Louis Comfort Tiffany’s Magnolias and Irises; and a third with Hokusai’s famous woodblock print, The Great Wave. Additionally, the collection comprises some smaller, three-inch models, including a Mondrian-inspired Dunny that showcases the artist’s famous 1921 painting, Composition. There are also two more showpiece Dunnys, including one that's inspired by an ancient Greek vessel from The Met collection.

“The partnership between Kidrobot and The Metropolitan Museum of Art recognizes the 150th anniversary of our founding in a bold, colorful way,” says The Met Store. “[The] Dunny[s] offers an inspiring new perspective on The Met and our collection, with every purchase supporting the collection, study, conservation, and presentation of 5,000 years of art, plus vital education programs.”

You can find the full The Kidrobot x The Met Dunny collection on both The Met Store and the Kidrobot store.

