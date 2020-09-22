Home / Creative Products / Toys

Met Museum Celebrates Its 150th Anniversary by Reimagining Kidrobot’s ‘Dunny’ Toy

By Emma Taggart on September 22, 2020
The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

In celebration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th anniversary, The Met Store collaborated with Kidrobot to release a limited-edition collection of Dunny figurines that are inspired by the institution's permanent collection.

If you aren't familiar with Dunnys, they're collectible vinyl art toys originally created by entrepreneur Paul Budnitz and artist Tristan Eaton, and they've been produced by Kidrobot since 2004. In the past, the cute characters with bunny-like ears have featured the works of ground-breaking graffiti and contemporary artists as well as illustrators. This new series, however, takes a more classical approach. The Kidrobot x The Met Dunny collection highlights iconic artists throughout history such as Vincent van Gogh, Piet Mondrian, Katsushika Hokusai, and more.

Featuring all-over printed graphics, each “Masterpiece Dunny” wears famous paintings like body art. There are a few eight-inch models: one with Van Gogh’s Irises; another featuring Louis Comfort Tiffany’s Magnolias and Irises; and a third with Hokusai’s famous woodblock print, The Great Wave. Additionally, the collection comprises some smaller, three-inch models, including a Mondrian-inspired Dunny that showcases the artist’s famous 1921 painting, Composition. There are also two more showpiece Dunnys, including one that's inspired by an ancient Greek vessel from The Met collection.

“The partnership between Kidrobot and The Metropolitan Museum of Art recognizes the 150th anniversary of our founding in a bold, colorful way,” says The Met Store. “[The] Dunny[s] offers an inspiring new perspective on The Met and our collection, with every purchase supporting the collection, study, conservation, and presentation of 5,000 years of art, plus vital education programs.”

You can find the full The Kidrobot x The Met Dunny collection on both The Met Store and the Kidrobot store.

The Met Store recently collaborated with Kidrobot to release a limited-edition collection of Dunny figures inspired by the museum's permanent collection.

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by Hokusai's “Great Wave”

The series celebrates The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th anniversary.

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by Van Gogh's “Irises”

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by Piet Mondrian

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by a Greek vessel

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by a Chinese embroidery from the 17-18th century

The Met Store Kidrobot Dunny Collection

Inspired by Louis C. Tiffany's “Magnolias and Irises”

Kidrobot: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 
The Met Store: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via The Met Store / Kidrobot.

Related Articles:

Ren Magritte-Inspired Dunny

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Releases 400,000 Hi-Res Images Online to the Public

The History of ‘The Great Wave’: Hokusai’s Most Famous Woodblock Print

How Mondrian Won the Art World with Just Three Colors

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ With This 1,267-Piece LEGO Set
14 of the Coolest Lego Sets for Kids and Adults

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.