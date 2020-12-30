Home / Food Art

By Arnesia Young on December 30, 2020
Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House

Photos by Joseph de Leo for Epicurious, and Food Styling by Judy Kim

Deck the halls with frosting and candy! Before the holiday season is officially over, you still have time to participate in one age-old tradition: gingerbread houses. Not really your thing? Well, this mid-century modern masterpiece, created by New York-based food stylist and recipe developer Judy Kim, just might change your mind.

While Kim’s decadent creation isn’t technically made out of gingerbread—she switched the classic cookie for a cardamom flavored base—her outstanding creativity and precision in its construction elevate this classic holiday activity to a true art form. Complete with a Wes Anderson-inspired color scheme, working lights, elaborate architectural details, and frosting galore, this holiday treat is bound to provide an afternoon of enjoyment for all who might need some extra holiday joy at the end of this tough year.

“This winter I found myself in creative overdrive,” Kim says. “Some people do 10,000-piece puzzles. Some people make homemade candles, or homemade bagels, or fall into a deep gardening obsession. I spent months designing this cookie house in a Wes Anderson–inspired monochromatic color scheme…In a year when so little felt under our control, this is a DIY project that lets you control every detail.”

If you want to create your own version of Kim’s mid-century modern gingerbread house, head over to Epicurious to see her construction process and to download the PDF blueprint and assembly guide.

Food stylist and recipe developer Judy Kim created this amazing mid-century modern gingerbread house.

Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread HousePieces of Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread HouseDecorating Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House

This gingerbread masterpiece has working lights and stunning architectural details with a Wes Anderson-inspired color scheme.

Top View of Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread HouseTrees for Judy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread HouseJudy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House DetailJudy Kim Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House

